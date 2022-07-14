Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Sawan month 2022: Here are some happy quotes to share with friends, family

On the first day of Sawan month, here are some happy Shravan quotes to share with your loved ones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Sawan month 2022: Here are some happy quotes to share with friends, family
Sawan | Photo: File

Sawan dedicated to Lord Shiva is the fourth and one of the holiest months as per the Hindu calendar. The month of Sawan began today (July 14), and the holy period of Chaturmas also commences. 

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva takes care of the Universe as Lord Vishnu goes into a state of Yoga Nidra (Yogic sleep) for four months. Therefore, people begin the Chaturmas by paying tributes to Lord Shiva.

During Sawan, devotees of Mahadev keep a fast every Monday of the month, referred to as Sawan Somwar Vrat. Today at the start of the Sawan Maas, share these Happy Sawan 2022 quotes with friends and family.


Happy Sawan 2022 Quotes

  • Let the power of Lord Shiva’s love move mountains for you, in response to your faith. A very happy Sawan to you.
  • May Lord Shiva eliminate all your troubles and worries and bless you with health, happiness and success. Happy Sawan 2022!
  • Hara Hara Mahadev. Aap sabhi ko Sawan ki dheron shubh kamnayein.
  • Here's extending my heartfelt greetings to you on the auspicious occasion of Sawan.
  • Discover your hidden strengths and connect with the inner self as you meditate. 
  • May Lord Shiva bless you with everything you have wished for on the first day of Sawan.

Read: Sawan month 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, Facebook greetings

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 declared at jkbose.nic.in for Jammu Division, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.