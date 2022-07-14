Sawan month 2022: Here are some happy quotes to share with friends, family

Sawan dedicated to Lord Shiva is the fourth and one of the holiest months as per the Hindu calendar. The month of Sawan began today (July 14), and the holy period of Chaturmas also commences.
As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva takes care of the Universe as Lord Vishnu goes into a state of Yoga Nidra (Yogic sleep) for four months. Therefore, people begin the Chaturmas by paying tributes to Lord Shiva.
During Sawan, devotees of Mahadev keep a fast every Monday of the month, referred to as Sawan Somwar Vrat. Today at the start of the Sawan Maas, share these Happy Sawan 2022 quotes with friends and family.
Happy Sawan 2022 Quotes
Read: Sawan month 2022: WhatsApp wishes, quotes, Facebook greetings