This year, the Indian government urged Saudi Arabia for increasing India’s quota. Saudi Arabia has now raised the quota for these Indian Muslim pilgrims after which number of Indians that would complete their Haj yatra in Mecca in 2025 will be 1,75,025.

Mecca in Saudi Arabia is the holiest Islamic city in the world. Every year, millions of pilgrims from around the world visit the holy city for Kabba, a cube-shaped black stone considered to be Allah’s abode and an important Islamic religious site as part of haj yatra. Mecca was where Islam founder Prophet Muhammad was born. From India alone, more than 2 lakhs Indians visit Mecca every year.

This year, the Indian government urged Saudi Arabia for increasing India’s quota. Saudi Arabia has now raised the quota for these Indian Muslim pilgrims after which number of Indians that would complete their Haj yatra in Mecca in 2025 will be 1,75,025. The Ministry further said that all necessary preparations--flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation, and services--were completed per Saudi guidelines.

Quota for Indian Haj yatris increased

In a post on X, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said, "The Government of India accords high priority to facilitating the Haj pilgrimage for Indian Muslims. Due to sustained efforts, India's Haj quota has risen from 136,020 in 2014 to 175,025 in 2025--finalized annually by Saudi authorities." Among these, the haj Commitee of India sends around 1,22,518 haj pilgrims. But this year, the Saudi Haj Ministry has approved for 1,75,000 haj pilgrims, that is, the Haj Ministry has given approval to welcome 10,000 extra Indian Muslim pilgrims to visit Mecca.

How to register for Haj yatra 2025

Every year The Haj Committee of India approve the registration of lakhs of Indian pilgrims visiting the Mecca. However, now this registration can be done online. For the registration, the pilgrims need to visit the official website of the Haj Committee of India, https://hajcommittee.gov.in and here they can apply for their trip.

The pilgrims can also visit the Haj mobile application, HAJ SUVIDH, which is available both on Android and iOS (Apple) operating systems. The pilgrims would also need some important documents, that is proof of their residence, date of birth, etc. The registration process has now become online and so offline service is not available. This year, Haj is expected to take place between June 4 to June 9, 2025.