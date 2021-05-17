Satyaraj Jadeja: The visionary 18-year-old air pistol shooter from Gujarat, India

Satyaraj Jadeja is a young shooter from Gujarat and excels in his shooting skills. The sport of Air pistol shooting is not much recognized in India, it is much popular globally. Now a young boy named Satyaraj has taken the mantle of introducing this sport of shooting in many parts of India and he also dreams of representing India globally in the Olympics and many other international championships. This upcoming young talent is trained under renowned coach Ronak Pandit and Heena Sidhu, they are Indian pistol shooters to reached number one in the world rankings.

Satyaraj wishes to walk on the same footprints of their coaches who have achieved much success and set a great example for millions of others to follow. This sport is less of physical efforts and more of concentration with mental awareness to hit the right target and stance the perfect way to hold the pistol and trigging ability to pull in the right range, which matters a lot.

Satyaraj belongs to Bhuj, Kutch. This shooting master has completed his studies at the Sehwag International School and now further is pursuing his BBA from GLS college in Ahmedabad. At the age of 16 he started following his dreams of shooting and started practicing regularly, he completed his advanced training of 10m and 25m air pistol shooting at the Raj shakti club which is a famous academy training center for students in Air Rifle and pistol shooting. Satyaraj will represent India Internationally through his immense skill of shooting and sheer passion to put India on the world map.

In India sports like Cricket, football, kabaddi, etc have been being given more importance and it also influencing more to the younger generation, many youths today have played different sports and have represented India globally. Satyaraj has taken an initiative to explore the sport like air pistol shooting in India to urge many other to take up this sport, he has gathered much recognition and is recommended by many famous sports personalities. He is a perfect example that how one can achieve tremendous success with his hard work, passion, determination, and consistency from a very young age.

Wishing the best of luck to Satyaraj Jadeja to represent India internationally in Air pistol shooting and take the sport ahead. We will see him as the youth icon of India in shooting in the future. For more info do follow him on Instagram@satyaraj_jadeja.

(Disclaimer: This is feature content)