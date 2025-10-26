Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's demise due to kidney failure highlights early warning signs, transplant risks

PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details
Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away at 74 due to kidney failure, highlighting the importance of recognising early warning signs and understanding the risks associated with kidney transplant surgery.
Veteran actor Satish Shah, loved for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. His untimely demise serves as an important reminder to pay attention to kidney health. Kidney failure often develops silently, making early detection crucial for prevention and timely treatment.
Some early warning signs to watch out for include persistent fatigue, swelling in the ankles, feet, or face, changes in urine output or colour, nausea, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss and dry, itchy skin. These may seem minor at first, but they can indicate underlying kidney damage. Consulting a doctor at the earliest signs can help manage the condition before it worsens.
For patients with advanced kidney failure, a kidney transplant may be the only solution to improve quality of life. While transplants can be life-saving, they do come with certain risks. The body may reject the new kidney, or infections can occur due to the immunosuppressive medicines required after surgery. Surgical complications like bleeding, blood clots, urine blockages or nerve issues are also possible.
After a transplant, patients must follow a strict medication schedule and attend regular check-ups to ensure the kidney is functioning properly and to prevent complications. A healthy lifestyle and regular monitoring are essential even after a successful transplant.
Satish Shah’s passing reminds us that kidney health should never be ignored. Recognising early warning signs and understanding the challenges of transplant surgery can make a huge difference in outcomes. Staying aware, getting regular check-ups and adopting a healthy lifestyle can help maintain kidney function and overall well-being.