Headlines

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

Who is Speed? the American YouTuber trending amidst India vs Pakistan cricket fever

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano EV launching soon? Here’s the truth behind viral post

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who endorsed Hamas, issues threats to PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar

Dia Mirza says R Madhavan stalking her in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein made her uncomfortable

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

Who is Speed? the American YouTuber trending amidst India vs Pakistan cricket fever

DNA Verified: Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano EV launching soon? Here’s the truth behind viral post

Thyroid: Superfoods to gain weight in hyperthyroidism

Dhak Dhak, Jawan and more: 9 films you can watch in theatres for Rs 99 on National Cinema Day

Motivational quotes by Paresh Rawal

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

Dhak Dhak movie review: Flawless Ratna Pathak Shah-led emotional drama truly celebrates undying spirit of women

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Tejas-Uri crossover fan-edit videos, says 'love the josh...'

Rhea Kapoor says she is aware of her privilege in films: 'People look at me and think why do you need to work'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

Sarva Pitru Amavasya involves the performance of essential rituals like Tarpan, Shraddha, and Pind Daan to honour both known and unknown ancestors.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The auspicious Sarva Pitru Amavasya will be observed on October 14, coinciding with Shani Amavasya and Ashwin Amavasya. During Pitru Paksha, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is observed on the Ashwin Krishna Amavasya and is of utmost importance. On this unique day, important rituals like Tarpan, Shraddha, and Pind Daan are performed to respect both known and unidentified ancestors.

Pitru Paksha Amavasya is also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. On Mahalaya Amavasya, people do tarpan to remember the departed souls of families. Pitri Tarpan early in the morning for the salvation of their forefathers on Mahalaya shraadh. 

Rituals To Follow on Sarva Pitru Amavasya:

  • Remember your ancestors and make offerings to them with water. You can make use of rice, kusha grass, white blossoms, and black sesame. Use the front of the Kusha grass to offer water to your ancestors.
  • Do charitable deeds on Pitru Amavasya to please your ancestors. Consider making donations after your morning prayers and rituals. 
  • You can also undertake a specific ritual to honour the Peepal tree, which is thought to house the Trinity, on Sarva Pitru Amavasya. 
  • On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, it is traditional to hold a feast for Brahmins after the Shraddha ceremonies. A meal is cooked that commonly consists of foods like kheer (rice pudding), puri (fried bread), and pumpkin curry in order to satisfy and thank your ancestors. 
  • A portion of food is presented to animals like crows, cows, dogs, ants, and other species as part of the Panchabali Karma rite, which is carried out by ancestors on Amavasya. 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma shatters Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most international sixes

Google expands HD video calling, new Meet call feature rolled out

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 26,399 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,600 off, check details

Watch viral video: Delhi crowd bursts into “Kohli Kohli” chants when Naveen-ul-Haq comes to bat during IND vs AFG

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE