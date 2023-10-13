Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

Sarva Pitru Amavasya involves the performance of essential rituals like Tarpan, Shraddha, and Pind Daan to honour both known and unknown ancestors.

The auspicious Sarva Pitru Amavasya will be observed on October 14, coinciding with Shani Amavasya and Ashwin Amavasya. During Pitru Paksha, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is observed on the Ashwin Krishna Amavasya and is of utmost importance. On this unique day, important rituals like Tarpan, Shraddha, and Pind Daan are performed to respect both known and unidentified ancestors.

Pitru Paksha Amavasya is also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. On Mahalaya Amavasya, people do tarpan to remember the departed souls of families. Pitri Tarpan early in the morning for the salvation of their forefathers on Mahalaya shraadh.

Rituals To Follow on Sarva Pitru Amavasya: