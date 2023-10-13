Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2023: 5 rituals to follow on Pitru Paksh Amavasya

Sarva Pitru Amavasya involves the performance of essential rituals like Tarpan, Shraddha, and Pind Daan to honour both known and unknown ancestors.
The auspicious Sarva Pitru Amavasya will be observed on October 14, coinciding with Shani Amavasya and Ashwin Amavasya. During Pitru Paksha, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is observed on the Ashwin Krishna Amavasya and is of utmost importance. On this unique day, important rituals like Tarpan, Shraddha, and Pind Daan are performed to respect both known and unidentified ancestors.
Pitru Paksha Amavasya is also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. On Mahalaya Amavasya, people do tarpan to remember the departed souls of families. Pitri Tarpan early in the morning for the salvation of their forefathers on Mahalaya shraadh.
Rituals To Follow on Sarva Pitru Amavasya:
- Remember your ancestors and make offerings to them with water. You can make use of rice, kusha grass, white blossoms, and black sesame. Use the front of the Kusha grass to offer water to your ancestors.
- Do charitable deeds on Pitru Amavasya to please your ancestors. Consider making donations after your morning prayers and rituals.
- You can also undertake a specific ritual to honour the Peepal tree, which is thought to house the Trinity, on Sarva Pitru Amavasya.
- On Sarva Pitru Amavasya, it is traditional to hold a feast for Brahmins after the Shraddha ceremonies. A meal is cooked that commonly consists of foods like kheer (rice pudding), puri (fried bread), and pumpkin curry in order to satisfy and thank your ancestors.
- A portion of food is presented to animals like crows, cows, dogs, ants, and other species as part of the Panchabali Karma rite, which is carried out by ancestors on Amavasya.