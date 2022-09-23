Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Do these rituals on Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022

Hindus observe Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh, as a 15-day ritual to honour their ancestors. This year Pitru Paksha began on September 10, 2022, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha. It will end on September 25, 2022, which is Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Sarva Pitru is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya and it is the last day of Pitru Paksha.

These rituals you can follow on Sarva Pitru Amavasya:

1. Worship of Peepal tree- According to astrology, worship of Peepal tree on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya has special significance. On this day, if you light a diya under the Peepal tree early morning then this brings happiness and prosperity in life.

Pitru paksha 2022: 9 things to know about shradh

2. Performing Tarpan- According to astrology, by doing this, the ancestors are pleased and there is no shortage of anything in life.

3. Donate- Donating on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya is considered very auspicious. According to the scriptures, It is said that by donating on this day, ancestors become happy and blessed with happiness and prosperity.

4. Offer food to Brahmins- On the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya, if you offer food to Brahmins, you get blessed for your well-being.