Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Do these rituals on Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Sarva Pitru is known as Mahalaya Amavasya and it is the last day of Pitru Paksha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 11:13 PM IST

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022: Do these rituals on Sarva Pitru Amavasya
Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2022

Hindus observe Pitru Paksha, also known as Shradh, as a 15-day ritual to honour their ancestors. This year Pitru Paksha began on September 10, 2022, on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha. It will end on September 25, 2022, which is Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Sarva Pitru is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya and it is the last day of Pitru Paksha. 

These rituals you can follow on Sarva Pitru Amavasya: 

1. Worship of Peepal tree- According to astrology, worship of Peepal tree on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya has special significance. On this day, if you light a diya under the Peepal tree early morning then this brings happiness and prosperity in life.

Pitru paksha 2022: 9 things to know about shradh

2. Performing Tarpan- According to astrology, by doing this, the ancestors are pleased and there is no shortage of anything in life.

3. Donate- Donating on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya is considered very auspicious. According to the scriptures, It is said that by donating on this day, ancestors become happy and blessed with happiness and prosperity.

4. Offer food to Brahmins- On the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya,  if you offer food to Brahmins, you get blessed for your well-being. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I delayed due to wet outfield, next toss inspection at 8 PM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.