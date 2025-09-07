Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more

Sara Tendulkar recently, in an interview with NDTV she talked about her battle with PCOS, revealing how it affected her confidence, health, and mindset. She highlights awareness, lifestyle changes, and mental health support, inspiring young women to speak openly about the condition.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

Sara Tendulkar talks about battling PCOS, opens up on health, mental struggles, more
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has always kept her personal life away from the limelight. However, in a recent interview with NDTV, she opened up about a deeply personal health struggle, her battle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). The young influencer and aspiring medical professional revealed that the hormonal condition affected not just her physical health but also her emotional well-being.

Speaking candidly, Sara shared, "PCOS first showed up for me in school through stubborn acne, and it really affected my confidence. I would refuse to step out of the house without makeup because I was conscious of my skin. I tried almost every treatment until my mum stepped in. She guided me towards the right specialists, who helped me focus on nutrition, strength training, and simple lifestyle shifts. Being consistent with my workouts and meals helped me manage the condition and eventually reverse it. Patience and the right support system truly make all the difference."

She explained that, like many young women, she initially felt overwhelmed by the diagnosis but gradually learned to manage it with lifestyle changes, medical guidance, and her mother’s support.

Sara highlighted the importance of early awareness, stressing that many young girls often dismiss symptoms such as weight fluctuations, acne, or hair growth without realising they may be linked to PCOS. She urged women to consult professionals instead of relying solely on home remedies or misinformation on social media.

The 27-year-old also spoke about the mental health challenges associated with the condition. “People don’t talk enough about how isolating it can feel. I want young women to know they are not alone in this journey,” she said, adding that her experience motivated her to speak out publicly and help spread awareness.

On managing PCOS, Sara emphasised a balanced lifestyle. She revealed that regular workouts, a nutrient-rich diet, and stress management techniques like yoga and meditation helped her regain control. She also credited her family’s constant encouragement for helping her stay positive.

By opening up about her struggles, Sara Tendulkar has joined a growing number of public figures who are breaking the stigma around women’s health issues. Her candid admission not only resonates with millions of young women facing similar challenges but also sparks an important conversation about prioritising health over societal taboos.

ALSO READ: Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
