Sara Tendulkar swears by THIS one skincare routine for her glowing and flawless skin

Sara Tendulkar reveals her skincare is all about keeping it simple. From basic products to cutting down on sugar and dairy, her glow comes from balance and healthy habits not expensive creams or 10-step routines.

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently opened up about her skincare routine. In an exclusive interview, she reveals that her mantra is all about balance. She also reveals that lifestyle matters more than luxury products when it comes to glowing skin.

Sara Tendulkar’s daily skincare routine

Unlike what many might assume, Sara is not dependent on luxury serums or multi-step skincare systems. Her daily routine includes just four essential steps and i.e. facewash, serum or toner, moisturiser, and sunscreen.

“For me, skincare works best when it's simple and consistent,” says the 27-year-old. She believes that using too many products can actually overwhelm the skin.

What Sara uses and avoids during skincare

Sara occasionally adds an acid peel to her routine but uses it sparingly. Chemical or acid peels help exfoliate dead skin and reduce acne, pigmentation, and dullness but overuse can damage the skin barrier. “I’ll use an acid peel once in a while, but I keep it minimal,” she says.

Sara’s skincare mantra: Lifestyle over products

Sara believes that what you eat and how you live plays a bigger role than what you apply. She stresses the impact of cutting dairy and sugar, drinking plenty of water, and ensuring adequate sleep.

"In all honesty, I've noticed my skin reacts more to lifestyle choices than to products,” she shares. This combination of good habits and a minimalist routine helps keep her skin fresh and glowing.



