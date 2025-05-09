Sara Tendulkar was spotted around the city, exuding effortless style and comfort in her trendy outfit, paired with a classy shoulder bag.

Sara Tendulkar once again proved why she is a style icon, stepping out of a coffee shop and turning heads with her effortlessly chic look. Known for her fashion-forward choices, Sara continues to deliver inspiration, whether it's for casual outings, vacations, or daily wear. This time, she paired a laid-back coffee date with an elevated style moment, featuring a simple yet luxurious outfit that stole the spotlight. Here’s a detailed look at her head-turning ensemble.

For her coffee date, Sara kept it fresh and stylish in a white tank top that hugged her toned physique perfectly. With its round neckline and fitted bodice, the top was the perfect base for a chic, comfortable look. To add a touch of sophistication, Sara layered her top with a zip-up knit jacket, featuring full sleeves and a collared neckline. Keeping in mind the cool Mumbai breeze, she left the jacket unzipped, creating an effortlessly relaxed flair that elevated her outfit.

Sara paired her top and jacket combo with high-waisted blue denim jeans, styled in a wide-leg cut for that laid-back yet polished vibe. The flattering fit of the jeans, paired with the breezy jacket, gave her look an easygoing elegance, ideal for an everyday ensemble.

Accessorising her outfit with subtle sophistication, Sara chose a luxurious Faure Le Page shoulder bag, estimated to be worth an impressive Rs 1,45,011. The bag’s deep green colour added a pop of richness to her ensemble while providing both style and practicality. Keeping her jewellery understated, Sara opted for golden hoop earrings that complemented her sleek ponytail, adding just the right touch of glamour.

Sara’s makeup was minimal yet stunning, showcasing her natural beauty. With a radiant base, soft blush on her cheekbones, and nude lipstick, she kept things fresh and effortless. For footwear, she chose a pair of black flats, completing the chic yet comfortable look.

This stylish yet easygoing coffee-time ensemble proves that simplicity can be stunning when paired with the right accessories and attention to detail. Sara’s fashion sense continues to inspire those looking to blend comfort and luxury, making her the perfect role model for the modern-day fashionista.