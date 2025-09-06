Sara Tendulkar opens about battling PCOS, reveals how it affected her: 'I was conscious of my...'

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age characterized by irregular periods, excess androgen levels, and polycystic ovaries.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS, a common endocrine disorder in women, which affects 6-13% women of reproductive age worldwide. The major challenge about this disorder is that about 70% womam may remain undiogned. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar opened about about her journey and stuggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

What did Sara Tendulkar say about her struggle with PCOS?

Speaking with NDTV, Sara said, she first noticed the symptoms when she was in school. ''PCOS first showed up for me in school through stubborn acne, and it really affected my confidence. I would refuse to step out of the house without makeup because I was conscious of my skin,'' she shared.

Sara also said she tried everything, but nothing worked out, until her mother took her to a specialist. "I tried almost every treatment until my mum stepped in. She guided me towards the right specialists, who helped me focus on nutrition, strength training, and simple lifestyle shifts. Being consistent with my workouts and meals helped me manage the condition and eventually reverse it. Patience and the right support system truly make all the difference," she added.

Sara further shared that, she doent rely shortcuts, instead she has made lifestyle changes that help her manage PCOS. Being physically active, managing stress, and going easy on herself helped her manage the symptoms of PCOS.''

What is PCOS?

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age characterized by irregular periods, excess androgen levels, and polycystic ovaries. This condition can disriupt female fertility and is associated with long-term health problems such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular issues.

Causes of PCOS

The excat cause of PCOS is unknown, however according to experts combination of factors like genetics, insulin resistance, and imbalances in androgen (male hormone) levels is result of this condition. Lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and high stress levels can also contribute to the hormonal imbalance associated with PCOS.

What are the symptoms of PCOS?

The common symptoms of PCOS include- Irregular menstrual cycles, Excess androgen (male hormone) levels, Infertility, Acne, and Excess hair growth on the face or body (hirsutism).

Treatment options

PCOS is a lifelong condition that cannot be cured but can be managed with pivotal lifestyle changes, medication, and surgical options.

