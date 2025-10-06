Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp together for the first time at Abhinav Mishra's 'The Shrine'

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan made their runway debut as showstoppers for designer Abhinav Mishra's latest collection, The Shrine in Delhi. Their sibling chemistry, regal ensembles, and the collection’s rich cultural inspiration made the event a memorable fashion moment.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 07:48 AM IST

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp together for the first time at Abhinav Mishra's 'The Shrine'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan lit up the runway as they turned showstoppers for celebrated designer Abhinav Mishra’s latest collection, The Shrine, showcased in New Delhi on October 4, 2025. This marked the first time the sibling duo walked the ramp together, bringing a unique blend of elegance, charm, and familial warmth to the grand finale of the event.

A picturesque backdrop

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sanskriti Greens in Chattarpur, the showcase was a dazzling tribute to Indian architecture and heritage. Mishra’s collection, titled The Shrine, drew inspiration from intricately carved pillars, mirrored halls, and faded frescoes, echoing India’s rich cultural past. Staying true to his design essence, the collection celebrated grandeur through signature mirror work, gota, zari embroidery, and handcrafted embellishments.

Untitled-design-15

Ibrahim Ali Khan exuded royal charm

Ibrahim Ali Khan exuded a royal charm in a muted gold katan silk sherwani, intricately detailed with mirror work, resham, and zari, lending him a princely air. Complementing his look, Sara Ali Khan stunned in a burnt orange lehenga adorned with heavy mirror work, sequins, zari, and resham embroidery. Her look was accentuated with crystal fringes, adding a touch of modern drama to the traditional silhouette.

ALSO READ: Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings, wishes

Sibling bond on ramp

The chemistry between the siblings was a highlight of the show. Ibrahim was seen whispering 'Sister, I love you,' to Sara during their walk, a moment that left audiences both touched and enchanted. Sara later shared how special it was to walk the ramp with her brother, emphasising how comfortable and graceful she felt in the ensemble.

Celebration of art, craftsmanship and designs

Untitled-design-14

Speaking about the collection, Abhinav Mishra described The Shrine as 'a celebration of sacred spaces, timeless design, and Indian craftsmanship.' The garments featured a palette of earthy tones, watercolour-inspired prints, and geometric motifs. Embellishment techniques like sequin dori, kirkiri, and traditional gota added depth and vibrancy to the outfits.

Sara and Ibrahim’s showstopper appearance not only captivated fashion enthusiasts but also highlighted the evolving presence of celebrity siblings in India’s couture landscape. Their runway debut was both stylish and heartfelt, bringing the perfect close to an evening that celebrated heritage, family, and haute couture.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
