LIFESTYLE

Sara Ali Khan swears by THIS simple golden drink for healthy gut

Sara Ali Khan skips fancy elixirs and goes for a humble 'golden drink' every morning, a ritual that keeps digestion on track and energy steady.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 04:17 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sara Ali Khan swears by THIS simple golden drink for healthy gut
Golden sip to fuel her mornings

When it comes to wellness, actress Sara Ali Khan keeps it refreshingly simple. She revealed in a recent conversation with Curly Tales that before reaching out for her coffee or breakfast, she starts her day with a humble glass of haldi pani, turmeric mixed into warm water. This isn’t just a habit; for Sara, it’s a grounding ritual that keeps her digestion light and gives her the stamina to balance long shooting schedules, workouts, and family time.

Instead of relying on energy drinks or complicated detox formulas, Sara’s go-to drink is rooted in the wisdom of Indian households. For her, this is more than just a health tip — it’s a mindful start that sets the tone for the rest of her day.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty, 64, reveals secret behind his never-ending energy, 'We're not our...'

More than just turmeric water, simplicity with power

Turmeric has been celebrated in Ayurveda for centuries, thanks to its active compound curcumin, which is known to support gut health, reduce inflammation, and strengthen immunity. Sara’s drink usually involves just warm water and turmeric, but you can elevate it with lemon juice for vitamin C, black pepper to aid curcumin absorption, or honey for a natural touch of sweetness. On some days, you can even stir in ginger or cinnamon, both known for their soothing and metabolism-boosting properties.

Untitled-design-1

Her morning ritual shows that wellness doesn’t have to be extravagant. Sometimes, the most effective habits are those that are consistent, uncomplicated, and drawn from age-old traditions. Sara Ali Khan's golden drink is proof that a small, mindful choice can go a long way in keeping the body energised and the gut happy.

