Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about mental health, urging people to seek help without shame and reminding everyone that true strength lies in acknowledging emotions, not hiding them.

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about the intense pressures of life in Bollywood and how prioritising mental health is crucial. She stressed that seeking help through therapy or simply giving oneself space to breathe is courageous and that it’s okay not to always be 'together.'

Facing p ressure and o wning e motions

Sara Ali Khan, who made her big-screen debut in Kedarnath, says that from early on she understood the importance of mental well-being. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke candidly about how dealing with emotional stress isn’t about 'handling everything alone.'

'Strength isn’t about bottling up your emotions; it’s about having the courage to acknowledge them,' she said. She highlighted that in her industry, the pressure to be perfect can be overwhelming, and many feel they must appear strong at all times.

Sara affirmed that mental care is as important as physical fitness, 'taking care of your mind is just as important as taking care of your body.' For her, therapy and mental health support are not signs of weakness but key tools for self-growth and awareness.

Small s teps, b ig d ifferences

Beyond professional help, Sara spoke about simple practices she uses to stay grounded. She explained that sometimes all that’s needed is a moment to breathe, to cry if needed, or to rest without guilt. These small acts helped her 'process what (she) was feeling' and reaffirmed that showing up for oneself is enough.

She also lamented the lingering stigma around mental health, noting that while more people are talking about it today, it’s still not fully normalised. She urged society to accept therapy as a regular, healthy choice.

'You don’t have to have it all together all the time,' she said.

Sara Ali Khan's openness is timely and powerful, especially in an age where mental health is finally getting the spotlight it deserves. Her message is clear: asking for help is brave, not weak.