Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Saphala Ekadashi 2024: Dates, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

According to religious beliefs, observing the Saphala Ekadashi vrat and worshiping Lord Vishnu on this day brings immense fortune to individuals.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

article-main
Saphala Ekadashi, a significant day in the Hindu calendar falling in the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) of the month of Paush, holds immense reverence among devotees. It is believed to be especially dear to Lord Vishnu and is renowned for granting success and fulfilling desires in all endeavors. For those facing repeated failures or struggling despite earnest efforts, observing the Saphala Ekadashi vrat is highly recommended, as it is considered a harbinger of prosperity and accomplishment.

Shubh Muhurat

The Saphala Ekadashi vrat for the year 2024 commences at 12:41 AM on the night of January 7 and concludes at 12:46 AM on January 8. This Ekadashi marks the initiation of the year's first Ekadashi.

The culmination of the Saphala Ekadashi vrat can be observed between 7:15 am and 9:20 am on the following day, January 8, Monday morning.

Rituals:

The rituals associated with the Saphala Ekadashi vrat are as follows:

Devotees wake early, cleanse themselves, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. They perform a sacred bath (snan) with Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee) followed by a bath with water from the Ganges. Vermilion and rice grains are applied to the deity.

Devotees engage in listening to or reciting the narrative (katha) associated with Saphala Ekadashi and perform the evening aarti with lamps and incense.

The chanting of Lord Vishnu's five-syllable mantra, "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya," using a Tulsi (holy basil) mala is recommended.

Evening time witnesses congregations for devotional singing and chanting in front of Lord Vishnu's idols or images.

The observance of Saphala Ekadashi is believed to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, bestowing wealth, prosperity, and success upon devotees not only in this life but also in the afterlife.

Significance:

According to religious beliefs, observing the Saphala Ekadashi vrat and worshiping Lord Vishnu on this day brings immense fortune to individuals. The devout who engage in this vrat with sincere devotion witness success in all their endeavors, and their unwavering faith is rewarded with fulfillment.

In essence, Saphala Ekadashi is more than a religious observance; it signifies a spiritual connection, urging individuals to cultivate faith, dedication, and perseverance while seeking the blessings of the divine for success and prosperity in life.

This year, as devotees gear up to observe the auspicious Saphala Ekadashi vrat, it is a time to reinforce faith, reflect on spiritual values, and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a life filled with accomplishment and abundance.

 

 

 

