LIFESTYLE

Sanya Malhotra's fitness secret includes rajma chawal, poha with strength training, says, 'When I crave a pizza, I...'

Sanya Malhotra follows a balanced fitness routine that combines regular workouts with mindful eating, proving that discipline and enjoyment can go hand in hand.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:04 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sanya Malhotra's fitness secret includes rajma chawal, poha with strength training, says, 'When I crave a pizza, I...'
Workout routine that builds strength

Sanya Malhotra believes in a structured yet flexible approach to exercise. She dedicates five to six days each week to her fitness regime, keeping each session close to 45 minutes. Her week is thoughtfully divided: leg day, upper body training, arms, yoga, and boxing; while 'Friday Survivors' is her high-intensity challenge session.

For the actor, fitness is not about punishing the body but about building strength and resilience. Strength training remains the backbone of her routine, helping her stay toned and powerful. Yoga, on the other hand, brings balance, mindfulness, and flexibility, while boxing adds a burst of energy, endurance, and excitement. By blending these forms of workouts, she ensures her routine is dynamic, fun, and never monotonous.

Eating for energy and enjoyment

Alongside exercise, the Dangal actress focuses on what she eats, treating food as fuel for both body and mind. Since her Dangal days, she has been mindful of calories, macros, and micros, ensuring her diet matches her fitness goals. But she never compromises on taste, her rule is to make healthy food enjoyable.

Her pre-workout favourite is poha with boiled eggs, a combination that gives her both carbohydrates and protein for steady energy. Over time, she has replaced coffee with matcha after realising coffee left her with energy crashes, especially as she manages endometriosis. For main meals, rajma chawal with vegetables tops her list, a comforting yet balanced dish rich in protein, fiber, and carbs.

For Sanya, fitness is more than just discipline; it is about finding joy in movement, listening to her body, and striking the right balance between rigorous workouts and wholesome meals.

