Sanya Malhotra's fitness secret includes rajma chawal, poha with strength training, says, 'When I crave a pizza, I...'

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan star drops BIG hint on team's predicted playing XI vs India, here's all you need to know
Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister, cabinet expansion likely today
Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal's ex-boyfriend Balraj Singh arrested at Mumbai airport, details inside
'Second half ruins it...': Piyush Mishra bashes Anurag Kashyap on his face for spoiling Dev D, Gulaal & Gangs Of Wasseypur, watch
Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s new 'Panwadi' song proves Dharma Productions still rules Bollywood’s Holi hits
Star badminton player Jwala Gutta donates 30 litres of breast milk: Know the inspiring reason behind it
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Will rain affect IND vs PAK match? Check Dubai's weather forecast, pitch report
Hindi Diwas 2025: History, importance and why India celebrates on September 14
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes parts of Noida; IMD predicts cloudy skies, light drizzles, Check Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon weather forecast
Asia Cup 2025: India's predicted playing XI vs Pakistan; Will Arshdeep Singh get a chance? Here's all you need to know
LIFESTYLE
Sanya Malhotra follows a balanced fitness routine that combines regular workouts with mindful eating, proving that discipline and enjoyment can go hand in hand.
Sanya Malhotra believes in a structured yet flexible approach to exercise. She dedicates five to six days each week to her fitness regime, keeping each session close to 45 minutes. Her week is thoughtfully divided: leg day, upper body training, arms, yoga, and boxing; while 'Friday Survivors' is her high-intensity challenge session.
For the actor, fitness is not about punishing the body but about building strength and resilience. Strength training remains the backbone of her routine, helping her stay toned and powerful. Yoga, on the other hand, brings balance, mindfulness, and flexibility, while boxing adds a burst of energy, endurance, and excitement. By blending these forms of workouts, she ensures her routine is dynamic, fun, and never monotonous.
Alongside exercise, the Dangal actress focuses on what she eats, treating food as fuel for both body and mind. Since her Dangal days, she has been mindful of calories, macros, and micros, ensuring her diet matches her fitness goals. But she never compromises on taste, her rule is to make healthy food enjoyable.
Her pre-workout favourite is poha with boiled eggs, a combination that gives her both carbohydrates and protein for steady energy. Over time, she has replaced coffee with matcha after realising coffee left her with energy crashes, especially as she manages endometriosis. For main meals, rajma chawal with vegetables tops her list, a comforting yet balanced dish rich in protein, fiber, and carbs.
For Sanya, fitness is more than just discipline; it is about finding joy in movement, listening to her body, and striking the right balance between rigorous workouts and wholesome meals.