Sanosan Baby: Transforming baby skincare in India

Sanosan Baby has created a buzz among Indian parents with its chemical-free, natural ingredient-based baby care products.

Sanosan Baby has created a buzz among Indian parents with its chemical-free, natural ingredient-based baby care products.

Exclusively distributed in India by Glowderma, the German brand Sanosan Baby has swiftly made its mark, thanks to Glowderma's strong presence in the dermatology segment. Sanosan Baby products are now widely available through a robust network of over 850 dealers and distributors across the entire country.

The brand has established a firm footing in Western India, South India, the Eastern region, and North India, while also expanding into tier-II and tier-III cities, experiencing remarkable growth.

Mr. Rajendra Mehta, Director of Sales and Marketing at Glowderma, said “Sanosan Baby is witnessing a surge in demand for its exclusive baby skincare range, known for its natural ingredients. We are very proud of the profound impact it's making on the well-being of India's little ones and the satisfaction it brings to their parents."

Initially introduced in major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, Sanosan Baby's exceptional products have garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback, particularly in regions such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab and New Delhi.

As the brand celebrates its second anniversary in the Indian market, it has already exceeded the expectations of over 1,50,000 satisfied Indian mothers. With a remarkable 100 percent year-on-year growth rate, Sanosan Baby has outperformed the industry's average growth rate, showcasing its enthusiastic reception in India.

“Sanosan Baby's natural ingredient-based products have given it a unique advantage, both in India and on the global stage. Moreover, the brand possesses several other unique selling points, making it the preferred choice for baby skincare products. We have received an incredible response from Indian mothers for Sanosan Baby products, and we anticipate a future where every baby in India can experience the care and quality they deserve," added Mr. Mehta.

Sanosan Baby offers a range of products, including Gentle Cleansing Baby Bath and Shampoo, Moisturizing Baby Care Lotion, Baby Care Oil, and Baby Care Cream, specially designed for the delicate needs of baby skin. These products are renowned for their natural ingredients, featuring organic Olive Oil and Milk Proteins, known for their soothing properties. With minimal chemicals, Sanosan Baby products ensure safe and extended use.

Sanosan's commitment to providing the best for babies through natural ingredients remains at the core of its success. Simultaneously, Glowderma's mission is to educate the Indian market about the importance of Sanosan products, highlighting the presence of harmful chemicals in many baby skincare products in the country.

Sanosan products can be conveniently purchased on its dedicated e-commerce website, www.sanosanbaby.in, as well as on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Nykaa. As a brand thriving in over 72 countries worldwide, Sanosan has firmly established itself as a global leader in premium baby skincare, and its remarkable success in India further underscores its global prominence.

Sanosan continues to symbolize innovation, quality, and commitment in the Indian baby skincare market, offering parents a trusted choice for their little ones. As the exclusive marketer of Sanosan Baby products in India, Glowderma leverages its two-decade legacy in the dermatological sector, contributing significantly to the brand's growth in India.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.