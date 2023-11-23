Sanosan Baby: Transforming baby skincare in India

Headlines

Prakash Raj summoned by ED in connection with Rs 100 crore Ponzi scheme

Major setback for MS Dhoni's CSK as star player pulls out of IPL 2024

Cheating case registered against former cricketer S Sreesanth

Elevate your footwear collection with these best deals on Amazon

Uzbekistan will further develop strategic cooperation with India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Major setback for MS Dhoni's CSK as star player pulls out of IPL 2024

Cheating case registered against former cricketer S Sreesanth

Elevate your footwear collection with these best deals on Amazon

Players with most ducks in international cricket

Bowlers with hat-tricks in T20I

10 Bollywood movies with runtime of over 3 hours

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for her ‘tacky, weird’ outfit, netizens say ‘looks like wrestler’s outfit’

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Pulkit, Richa, Manjot, Varun, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy drama

Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor will kill everyone to win papa Anil's love, Bobby Deol's blood-soaked avatar shocks fans

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Sanosan Baby: Transforming baby skincare in India

Sanosan Baby has created a buzz among Indian parents with its chemical-free, natural ingredient-based baby care products.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sanosan Baby has created a buzz among Indian parents with its chemical-free, natural ingredient-based baby care products.

Exclusively distributed in India by Glowderma, the German brand Sanosan Baby has swiftly made its mark, thanks to Glowderma's strong presence in the dermatology segment. Sanosan Baby products are now widely available through a robust network of over 850 dealers and distributors across the entire country.

The brand has established a firm footing in Western India, South India, the Eastern region, and North India, while also expanding into tier-II and tier-III cities, experiencing remarkable growth.

Mr. Rajendra Mehta, Director of Sales and Marketing at Glowderma, said “Sanosan Baby is witnessing a surge in demand for its exclusive baby skincare range, known for its natural ingredients. We are very proud of the profound impact it's making on the well-being of India's little ones and the satisfaction it brings to their parents."

Initially introduced in major cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai, Sanosan Baby's exceptional products have garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback, particularly in regions such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab and New Delhi.

 As the brand celebrates its second anniversary in the Indian market, it has already exceeded the expectations of over 1,50,000 satisfied Indian mothers. With a remarkable 100 percent year-on-year growth rate, Sanosan Baby has outperformed the industry's average growth rate, showcasing its enthusiastic reception in India.

“Sanosan Baby's natural ingredient-based products have given it a unique advantage, both in India and on the global stage. Moreover, the brand possesses several other unique selling points, making it the preferred choice for baby skincare products. We have received an incredible response from Indian mothers for Sanosan Baby products, and we anticipate a future where every baby in India can experience the care and quality they deserve," added Mr. Mehta.

Sanosan Baby offers a range of products, including Gentle Cleansing Baby Bath and Shampoo, Moisturizing Baby Care Lotion, Baby Care Oil, and Baby Care Cream, specially designed for the delicate needs of baby skin. These products are renowned for their natural ingredients, featuring organic Olive Oil and Milk Proteins, known for their soothing properties. With minimal chemicals, Sanosan Baby products ensure safe and extended use.

Sanosan's commitment to providing the best for babies through natural ingredients remains at the core of its success. Simultaneously, Glowderma's mission is to educate the Indian market about the importance of Sanosan products, highlighting the presence of harmful chemicals in many baby skincare products in the country.

Sanosan products can be conveniently purchased on its dedicated e-commerce website, www.sanosanbaby.in, as well as on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Nykaa. As a brand thriving in over 72 countries worldwide, Sanosan has firmly established itself as a global leader in premium baby skincare, and its remarkable success in India further underscores its global prominence.

Sanosan continues to symbolize innovation, quality, and commitment in the Indian baby skincare market, offering parents a trusted choice for their little ones. As the exclusive marketer of Sanosan Baby products in India, Glowderma leverages its two-decade legacy in the dermatological sector, contributing significantly to the brand's growth in India.

 

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Tata Technologies IPO: First Tata Group initial public offer in nearly 2 decades fully subscribed within...

    'Khargosh ho?': Quirky Pikachu-themed helmet leaves Police officer amused, watch

    Viral video: Taylor Swift seen struggling to breathe on stage in Brazil amid heatwave hours after fan's death at venue

    This star cricketer married actress, tried a hand at acting after retirement but flopped, is now a...

    Same-sex marriage: SC to consider review plea against gay marriage verdict on November 28

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

    In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

    Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

    MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

    12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE