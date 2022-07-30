Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi August 2022: Date, significance, shubh muhurat, vrat vidhi

File Photo

The Sakashti Chaturthi in August 2022 will be observed on August 15, 2022, which is the Ashwin, Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) Chaturthi Tithi. The Chaturthi Tithi that falls after Purnima or the full moon during Krishna Paksha of every month is celebrated as Sankashti Chaturthi.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and observe a day-long fast. The fast is broken after sighting the moon at night. The word ‘sankashti’ has a Sanskrit origin and it implies ‘deliverance during difficult times’ whereas ‘chaturthi’ means ‘fourth day or the day of Lord Ganesha’.

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date

In August 2022, the Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 15, 2022.

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Tithi timings

The Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect from August 14, 10:36 pm to August 15 at 9:02 pm.

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Vrat significance

Sankashti means deliverance during troubled times, hence, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as he has been symbolised as the remover of all obstacles. It is believed that observing this fast wades away all the obstacles from one’s life.

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Vrat vidhi

The day begins with a holy bath and worship of Lord Ganesha. The devotees then observe a day-long fast and consume only fruits and milk. Devotees can eat satvik food like sabudana khichadi, potato, and peanuts during the fast. Devotees also perform dhyana for Lord Ganesha and seek blessings from him. They break their fast after the moon sighting.