Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi August 2022: Date, significance, shubh muhurat, vrat vidhi

On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and observe a day-long fast. The fast is broken after sighting the moon at night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi August 2022: Date, significance, shubh muhurat, vrat vidhi
File Photo

The Sakashti Chaturthi in August 2022 will be observed on August 15, 2022, which is the Ashwin, Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) Chaturthi Tithi. The Chaturthi Tithi that falls after Purnima or the full moon during Krishna Paksha of every month is celebrated as Sankashti Chaturthi. 

On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and observe a day-long fast. The fast is broken after sighting the moon at night. The word ‘sankashti’ has a Sanskrit origin and it implies ‘deliverance during difficult times’ whereas ‘chaturthi’ means ‘fourth day or the day of Lord Ganesha’. 

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date 

In August 2022, the Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 15, 2022.

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Tithi timings 

The Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect from August 14, 10:36 pm to August 15 at 9:02 pm. 

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Vrat significance 

Sankashti means deliverance during troubled times, hence, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as he has been symbolised as the remover of all obstacles. It is believed that observing this fast wades away all the obstacles from one’s life.

Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Vrat vidhi 

The day begins with a holy bath and worship of Lord Ganesha. The devotees then observe a day-long fast and consume only fruits and milk. Devotees can eat satvik food like sabudana khichadi, potato, and peanuts during the fast. Devotees also perform dhyana for Lord Ganesha and seek blessings from him. They break their fast after the moon sighting.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 406 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.