Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Vrat: Worship Lord Ganesha, know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi

File Photo

According to the Hindu calendar, Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi date of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Margashirsha. It is also known as Ganapati or Ganadeep Sankashti Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is worshiped on this day and a fast is observed. This fast has special importance in the Hindu religion.

By observing Ganadheep Sankashti Chaturthi fast, every problem in the life of the devotees is removed and all wishes are fulfilled. It is believed that by observing this fast, Lord Ganesha helps remove obstacles in any work and also blesses his disciples with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Moon is also worshiped on this day and the fast is broken only after offering Arghya to the moon at night.

READ | Who is Sam Bankman-Fried, crypto mogul whose net worth plummeted from $16 billion to $1 billion in less than a week

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Chaturthi date started on November 11, 2022, at 8:17 pm and it will remain till 10:25 pm on November 12, 2022. The auspicious time for the worship of Sankashti Chaturthi will be from 8:02 am to 9:23 am. Apart from this, the best time for worship is from 1:26 in the afternoon to 4:08 in the evening.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Moonrise time

Lord Ganesha is worshiped on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi and fasting is observed throughout the day. After this, the fast is broken after offering Arghya to the moon at night. This time, on the day of Ganadhish Sankashti Chaturthi, the moon will rise at 8:21 pm.

READ | Ukrainian troops enter key city of Kherson as Russia retreats, here's what it means for the war

Sankashti Chaturthi: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Sankashti Chaturthi, wake up early in the morning and take bath. After this clean the temple. Spread a red or yellow coloured cloth on a post in the temple and install the idol of Lord Ganesha on it. Then, resolve to fast by taking water in hand and start worshiping. Akshat, light incense lamps, and then perform aarti of Lord Ganesha.

Don't forget to read the story of fasting. Offer sesame, jaggery, laddu, durva, and sandalwood to Ganesha in worship. After fasting for the whole day, break the fast after offering Arghya to the moon. Offer oblations to the moon in the night and offer food to Ganesha and break the fast.