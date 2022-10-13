Search icon
Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 TODAY: Know shubh muhurat, vrat vidhi, puja samagri to worship Lord Ganesha

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: The devotees of Lord Ganesha worship observe a day-long fast and worship him on this day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

File Photo

The Sankashti Chaturthi is being observed today (October 13) which is the Ashwin, Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) Chaturthi Tithi. The Chaturthi Tithi that falls after Purnima or full moon during Krishna Paksha of every month is celebrated as Sankashti Chaturthi. 

The devotees of Lord Ganesha worship observe a day-long fast and worship him on this day. The fast is broken after sighting the moon at the night.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat 

Keeping a fast and praying to Lord Ganesha is a common practice on this day. This month, the Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sankat Chauth and Sankat Hara Chaturthi in different parts of the country, will be celebrated on October 13.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Shubh Muhurat is from 01:59 am on October 13 till 08:09 pm on October 14.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Vrat Vidhi 

Devotees begin their day with a holy bath and worship Lord Ganesha. They observe a day-long fast and consume only fruits and milk. Devotees can eat satvik food like sabudana khichadi, potato, and peanuts during the fast. Devotees also perform dhyana for Lord Ganesha and seek blessings from him. They break their fast after a moon sighting.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Puja Samagri 

For the main pooja, devotees need an idol of Lord Ganesha, Gangajal, vermilion, some flowers, durva ghaas as an offering, a red cloth, sacred janeu thread, kalash (copper, brass, or silver pot), roli, red mauli thread, and a coconut.

