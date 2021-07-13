Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil: An esteemed worker pouring his heart and soul for Bhavnagar

Working diligently for the betterment and welfare of his city and society, Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil leaves no stone unturned at excellence.

In today’s world everyone is busy in making their own progress. What about the society? Everyone dreams of most successful businessman or entrepreneur. None dream to work for the society. Meet one of the rare personality who’s dream, and passion is to work for society and his city – Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, who feels blessed to be able to work for the people and pours happiness in their life. He also aims to contribute for his state well-fare. Immediately after competition of his B.com from M.K Bhavnagar University in the year 2001, rather than applying for job or business Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil decided to join politics.

Sanjaysinh always believed politics is the best place to cater the best service to people, if you work genuinely. His journey started in the year 2012-14 as a former General Secretary at Lok Sabha Youth Congress, Bhavnagar. His efficient work was noted by all which also led him to work as Vice President, District Congress Committee, Bhavnagar. His responsibilities was increasing which also increased his workload. But this kind man never said no to any work or responsibility coming his way. In fact he performed all his duties with full heart and 100% efforts to accomplish the work.

In the year 2014-16 he worked as General Secretary, Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress (GPYC) and in the year 2015-17 he became the Vice President, Taluka Panchayat, Ghogha Bhavnagar and in the year 2017-19 took on the responsibilities of the Joint Secretary, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and became the In charge of Savarkundla Assembly. His journey and work responsibility is endless with many tags under his belt. He has worked beyond his limit. Person like Sanjaysinh is much needed in today’s politics era. He has earned tremendous respect and blessing for his work. Where we come across many politician busy in settling their affairs and their betterment, but Sanjaysinh stands apart from all this and his hard work for the society has paid off as people has showered love on this gentleman.

We hope Sanjaysinh Sukhdevsinh Gohil continues his selfless work for the betterment and welfare of his city, state, and society at large and touch millions of lives through his work.

