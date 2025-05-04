Barreto also helped Sameera with a high-protein and high-fibre diet that included complex carbohydrates, lean protein sources, and healthy fats.

Actress Sameera Reddy, who has always been open about her body image journey, recently underwent a major fitness transformation with the help of her trainer Ashwyn Barreto. In an interview with The Indian Express, Barreto revealed how a customised fitness and diet plan helped Sameera shed stubborn weight that had not budged with earlier routines.

Despite trying yoga, Pilates, and running, Sameera was not seeing the results she hoped for. When she approached Barreto, she was struggling with shoulder and hip stiffness. Instead of pushing intense workouts right away, Barreto created a programme focused on building mobility, strength, and overall functionality.

Her workout routine

According to The Indian Express, Sameera’s routine included strength training with functional movements like squats, deadlifts, and kettlebell swings. She trained four to five times a week, balancing strength with mobility and flexibility exercises. The focus was on long-term and sustainable fitness with steady progress.

Diet and lifestyle changes

Barreto also helped Sameera with a high-protein and high-fibre diet that included complex carbohydrates, lean protein sources, and healthy fats. Hydration and recovery were equally important, along with staying mentally positive and consistent.

Today, Sameera feels stronger and more confident. Her journey is a reminder that stubborn weight can be tackled with the right mix of patience, professional support, and personalised planning.

