Samantha Ruth Prabhu wows in strapless dress as she wins Best Actor Award at Streaming Academy Awards; See pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu stunned at the Streaming Academy Awards 2025 in an off-shoulder metallic brown gown with beaded detailing. She won Best Actor Series (Female, Popular, Hindi) for Citadel: Honey Bunny, proving she is both a powerhouse performer and a fashion icon.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a PAN India actress who has always impressed audiences with her talent and grace, made a striking appearance at the Streaming Academy Awards 2025, held on Saturday. The award ceremony, established by the organisers of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), honours excellence in original web series and films produced for OTT platforms across Hindi and regional languages.

At the event, Samantha won the Best Actor Series (Female, Popular, Hindi) award for her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny. While the award celebrated her performance, her style on the red carpet also stole the spotlight.

What outfit did Samantha wear?

Samantha wore an off-the-shoulder dress in deep brown tones with a muted metallic sheen. Black beaded detailing ran across the outfit, adding a sophisticated edge to the look. The dress complemented her frame perfectly, while her confidence elevated the elegance of her appearance.

Her hairstyle, crafted by Daksh Nidhi, featured a sleek centre-parted look, which highlighted both her attire and jewellery.

Natural and radiant makeup

Her makeup was done by Avni Rambhia, who opted for a fresh and glowing style. Samantha’s eyes carried a soft metallic shimmer eyeshadow paired with bold lashes that gave depth without overpowering the look. A nude-pink lip tied everything together, keeping her overall style natural yet radiant.

Minimalist jewellery

Samantha chose to keep her jewellery understated, letting her dress shine. She accessorised with diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, a sculpted ring, and a delicate bracelet, striking the perfect balance between glamour and subtlety.

When Samantha walked onto the stage with her trademark smile and confidence, she effortlessly drew the audience’s attention. Her strapless ensemble might have caught the eye, but it was her talent and recognition as Best Actor that won hearts.

The trophy was not just a piece of silverware; it was a symbol of acknowledgement for the depth and emotional honesty she brings to the screen. Samantha once again proved that she is not only an accomplished actress but also a fashion icon who continues to inspire fans with both her professional achievements and personal journey.