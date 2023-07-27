Headlines

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

Nargis Fakhri recalls her paranormal experience in Mumbai apartment: 'Scary guy took me to the cemetery'

How much Money for 1 Lakh Subscribers on Youtube? [India]

Tips for Saving Money on Your Housing Loan: Strategies to Reduce Interest Rates

Lifestyle

Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes ice bath in 4 degrees, here's how it helps

Cold water immersion helps reduce inflammation in muscles and joints, aiding in post-exercise recovery and injury rehabilitation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently headed to Bali for a much-needed break from work to focus on her health. The actress has been battling an auto-immune condition called Myositis and is currently in the process of recovering. In a recent post on her Instagram page, Samantha shared a video of herself taking an ice bath. For those unfamiliar with the practice, ice baths are known to be effective in relieving sore muscles and inflammation.
 
On July 25, Samantha treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her ice bath experience through her Instagram Stories. The video shows her calmly sitting in four-degree ice water for a duration of six minutes, with her eyes closed. It's evident that she is dedicated to her health and wellness journey.
 
How does it help?
 
Reduced inflammation: Cold water immersion helps reduce inflammation in muscles and joints, aiding in post-exercise recovery and injury rehabilitation.
 
Muscle soreness relief: Ice baths alleviate muscle soreness by improving blood flow and flushing out metabolic waste products.
 
Faster recovery: The cold temperature constricts blood vessels during immersion and promotes increased blood flow after exiting the bath, expediting the body's recovery process.
 
Enhanced circulation: Ice baths induce vasoconstriction and subsequent vasodilation, improving blood circulation and oxygen delivery to tissues.
 
Stress reduction: Cold water immersion can trigger the release of stress-response proteins, promoting a sense of relaxation and reducing overall stress levels.
 
Injury prevention: By reducing inflammation and promoting muscle recovery, ice baths can potentially aid in preventing overuse injuries.
 
Cooling effect: Ice baths can effectively lower body temperature after intense exercise or exposure to heat, preventing overheating.
 
 
 

