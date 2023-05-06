Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares birthday photos from midnight celebration in Victoria's Secret PJ set worth Rs. 7500

One of the most adored fashionistas in the South Indian film industry is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress is praised for her fashionable outfits and trips. The lovely actress recently released some photo dumps from her midnight birthday celebrations as she recently turned a year older.

Photographs from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's midnight birthday celebration have been posted.

Samantha shared a couple photos from her birthday week on her Instagram account. Samantha shared details of her birthday week, including cutting many cakes with the Citadel staff, dousing herself in ice, watching the sun set, going to the temple, and sneak peeks at her playlist.

We also caught a glimpse of Samantha's midnight birthday celebration in one of the images. Samantha was stunning in the photographs as she attended reading sessions while donning a little satin outfit. The actress grinned for a nice photo while wearing confetti.

Samantha wore pyjamas that cost Rs. 7500.

Samantha wore a Victoria's Secret short floral pyjama set in black for the midnight party. The luxurious satin pyjamas included ornate piping, a notch collar, and front buttons. The cosy pyjama set is now out of stock on the company's official website and costs 139.95 Australian dollars, or around Rs. 7,733.