Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reveals her go-to skincare rule and why she relies on it: 'You don't have to do...'

LIFESTYLE
Samantha shared her everyday routine, which includes meditation, gratitude journaling and weightlifting.
Whether it's beauty or fitness, Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to stand out. The actor keeps sharing effective tips about wellness and skincare on her social media. Recently, in a YouTube interview with Tweek India, Samantha shared her everyday routine, which includes meditation, gratitude journaling and weightlifting.
She also spoke about her favourite skincare tip she swears by, and it's 'less is always more'.
Talking about the secret behind her glowing skin, she shared, “You know, I also used to follow the many-step skincare routine, but I have realised that less is more, actually. Finding those few products that really work for you and sticking to them.”
She further shared that she has observed over the years that one doesn't need too many steps in their skincare routine, and trends come and go, but there are only a few products that continue to give the best results. ''You don't have to do like a 7-8 step routine. Just a few products will do,” she said.
“I definitely would put retinol in there (skincare routine). Younger skin doesn't need it. Sunscreen for sure. A really good serum, she added.”
The actor is a fitness enthusiast, whose day feels incomplete without weight lifting, “I wish I could say it is a mix, but it is hardcore weight/powerlifting. One day, I think I'll say it is a mix of Pilates, yoga, and weightlifting.”
Also read: Hardik Pandya reveals what he eats every day and how he stays fit at 31: 'I like to have...'