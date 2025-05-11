Samantha Ruth Prabhu follows a strict anti-inflammatory diet to manage myositis, an autoimmune condition. Her diet emphasises whole, nutrient-rich foods that help reduce inflammation and support overall health.

1. Omega-3 rich foods



Samantha includes foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as chia seeds, walnuts, and fatty fish like salmon. These nutrients help combat inflammation and support muscle health.

2. Whole grains



Whole grains like brown rice, oats, and quinoa are staples in her diet. They provide fiber and essential nutrients that aid in reducing inflammation.

3. Colourful fruits and vegetables



A variety of fruits and vegetables, especially berries, spinach, and kale, are integral to her meals. These foods are rich in antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress.

4. Anti-inflammatory spices



Spices like turmeric, ginger, and garlic are regularly used in her cooking. These have natural anti-inflammatory properties that benefit overall health.

5. Healthy fats



Samantha incorporates healthy fats from sources like olive oil, avocado, and nuts. These fats support heart health and help in managing inflammation.