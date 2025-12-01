FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
LIFESTYLE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru wedding: A look at her ring that is stealing the spotlight

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding to Raj Nidimoru has sparked buzz, but her rare cut diamond ring is truly stealing the spotlight.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru wedding: A look at her ring that is stealing the spotlight
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Ling Bhairavi Temple was a beautiful and intimate affair that captivated fans. With her lovely bridal look, the standout element that caught everyone’s eye: her stunning diamond ring. Following the sacred rituals, Samantha shared a glimpse of her new journey.

    Samantha’s diamond ring: What makes it special?

    As soon as Samantha posted her wedding photos, social media users instantly zoomed in on her hand. Her ring was clearly unlike the usual bridal diamonds seen today.

    To understand what sets it apart, HT City spoke with jewellery expert Abhilasha Bhandari from Abhilasha Pret Jewellery. She explained that Samantha’s ring features a portrait-cut diamond, one of the oldest, most iconic cuts in history.

    'Samantha wore a beautiful portrait-cut diamond ring that features the rare and exquisite Portrait Cut, a very thin, flat diamond with a large top surface and almost no depth. This historic cut was originally used in Mughal-era jewellery to cover miniature paintings and royal portraits, which is how it earned the name ‘portrait cut’,' she said.

    She further described it as a diamond style that symbolises 'A cut that resembles strength, vitality, clean character of itself and the wearer,' she added. 

    ALSO READ: Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series

    The jeweller also highlighted that 'The first diamond always came out of Golconda. Due to the scarcity of cutting techniques and machines, this was one of the first widely popular cuts, also because it could be done on a rough diamond easily.' She explained, 'The transparent nature of the cut and the gem has to be the best and of the most supreme quality else it'll not look as it has a huge. This type of diamond has a very large surface area that is visible to the naked eye, much more than a round brilliant piece would be.'

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A diamond style with a royal legacy

    Portrait-cut diamonds have graced royal courts for generations. Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, known for his love for his beloved wife Mumtaz, reportedly admired this cut. 

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
