Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....

As Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to shine on and off screen, she shares how her mornings begin; habits that keep her calm, focused and glowing through the day.

Calm beginnings with chai and journaling

Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes that a peaceful morning sets the tone for the rest of her day. She admits that her routine may be 'ridiculously long,' but it helps her stay balanced and centred. Her day usually begins with a warm cup of chai, followed by gratitude journaling. Writing down three things she feels thankful for keeps her grounded and lifts her mood instantly.

She also turns to red-light therapy to refresh her skin and makes sure to soak in the morning sunlight. For Samantha, these quiet, mindful moments are non-negotiable. 'If I can’t sit still, I know the day’s going to be messed up,' she says with honesty.

Nourishment, fitness and simple skincare

Food is another key part of Samantha’s morning. She enjoys traditional South Indian dishes like dosa, idli and non-sweet sambar, but she balances them with antioxidant-rich smoothies filled with berries and protein. Fitness is equally important, she trains with Pilates, yoga, and weightlifting to stay strong, flexible, and full of energy.

When it comes to skincare, Samantha swears by the 'less is more' rule. Her essentials include retinol, a good serum, sunscreen, and a few reliable supplements. She also relies on a homemade oil mix made from aloe vera, jojoba, and almond oil to keep her skin naturally radiant.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mornings show how simplicity, mindfulness, and self-care can create the perfect start to the day. For her, it isn’t about glamour, it’s about feeling strong, centred, and ready to take on whatever the day brings.