Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivers power dressing masterclass in all-white ensemble at Mumbai event; SEE PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again proved her status as a reigning fashion icon with a breathtaking appearance at the recent H&M event in Mumbai. The actress stepped out in a stunning monochromatic look that was a perfect blend of sharp tailoring and playful, dynamic texture. Dressed in an elegant three-piece ivory ensemble, Samantha delivered a masterclass in sophisticated power dressing, instantly becoming the sartorial highlight of the evening and garnering widespread praise for her unconventional yet high-fashion choice.

Power ensemble in ivory

The foundation of the look was a chic, custom-feeling ivory ensemble. The top layer consisted of an oversized, structured double-breasted blazer worn casually over her shoulders. The blazer’s striking detail was the subtle embellishment: tiny, sparkling rhinestone clusters replaced traditional buttons, lending a touch of unexpected glamour to the sharp silhouette. Underneath, she wore a matching fitted crop top, showcasing a hint of midriff and adding a modern, youthful edge to the tailoring. The true centerpiece, however, was the high-waisted skirt. It started sleek and fitted but transitioned dramatically into a dense, mid-calf to ankle-length cascade of thick, voluminous ivory fringes. This heavy tassel detail provided incredible movement and a bohemian, artistic flair, transforming the classic suit into a dynamic, runway-ready statement piece.

Styling and accessories

Samantha’s styling choices were meticulously curated to complement her bold attire. She accessorised minimally but powerfully, opting for large, geometric gold drop earrings that offered a warm, metallic contrast to the cool ivory fabric. She completed her wrist wear with a stack of chunky gold bangles and a statement cocktail ring.

Her footwear was a pair of dark olive-brown or black pointed-toe slingback heels, which added a subtle grounding effect to the light-coloured outfit. For her glam, the actress debuted a sleek, slightly 'wet-look' hairstyle, styled into a chic, short cut that was neatly tucked back, keeping the focus on her jawline and the dramatic collar of the blazer. Her makeup was equally polished, featuring sharply defined, smokey eyes and contoured cheeks, expertly balanced by a muted, nude lip colour. The entire look cemented Samantha’s reputation for effortlessly blending high-octane glamour with contemporary fashion sensibilities.