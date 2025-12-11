Samantha Ruth Prabhu clarifies her take on fertility is really linked to age; expert explains ‘women should have babies when…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu speaks with gynaecologist Dr Nozer Sheriar on fertility, age, myths, choices, and why women should decide motherhood on their terms.

In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked with renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Nozer Sheriar. Samantha opened a discussion that resonates with countless women: Is fertility truly tied to age, or do societal expectations mostly shape this fear? Her conversation touches on myths, scientific facts, and, most importantly, the freedom to choose motherhood without guilt or panic.

Sharing the short clip from the interview, she wrote in the caption, 'Fertility often feels scary, confusing, and overwhelming. But it really doesn’t have to be.'

Samantha’s conversation with the expert

In the video, Samantha reveals that the discussion is meant for every woman who dreams of becoming a mother someday but feels pressured by society or uncertainty. She directly poses the most commonly asked question to Dr Nozer,' For women who want to conceive, is fertility truly connected to age?'

Is fertility linked to age? The expert answers

When Samantha asked if there is a connection between fertility and age, Dr Nozer explained, 'There is no doubt that there is a connection between fertility and age, but there is also no doubt that women don't need to be pushed by this kind of connection.'

He further added, 'My take is no…women should have babies when they want to, not when they have to have babies. That's where science, the profession, and society have to step up to look after them.'

A wider look at fertility, it’s not only about women

An important part of the discussion was Dr Nozer’s reminder that fertility isn’t solely a woman’s issue. He pointed out that a significant but often unspoken concern is the sharp decline in global sperm counts, which is influenced by lifestyle choices, stress, and environmental factors.