Salman Khan spotted wearing one of the most expensive watches in the world, it costs Rs...

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan flaunted his taste for luxury by wearing a watch worth millions.

A recent video featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan has gone viral, showcasing him wearing one of the most expensive timepieces globally. In the clip, Salman is seen with Jacob Arabo, the founder and creative director of Jacob & Co, who helps him fasten the exquisite Billionaire III watch, a marvel of luxury adorned with numerous diamonds. The Billionaire III, valued at approximately Rs 85 crore (about $10 million), continues the legacy of the renowned Billionaire series. This high-end timepiece is celebrated for its exceptional fusion of jewellery and watchmaking. The model features 152 emerald-cut diamonds on its case and inner ring, 57 baguette-cut diamonds on the movement bridges, and a bracelet encrusted with 504 white emerald-cut diamonds. In total, the Billionaire III showcases 714 white diamonds, cementing its status as a pinnacle of opulence. Watch View this post on Instagram Jacob Arabo shared the video on his Instagram account, stating, “I usually don’t allow anyone to try on my Billionaire, but for Salman Khan, I made an exception.” The post quickly garnered widespread attention, with fans commenting on Khan’s influence. One remarked, “The watch became valuable because Salman wore it,” while another praised, “His livin’ legend from Bollywood,” and a third declared, “Biggest megastar in India.”

