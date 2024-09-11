Twitter
“Not satisfied with…”: RG Kar victim doctor's parents question Bengal CM role in case

Mukesh Ambani's big move set to challenge these big brands as his company forms...

Two films from one director released on same day, both had 2 superstars, one was a hit, other flopped, difference was...

SEE PIC: New snake species with 'very big nose' found in India, its length is…

Meet actress who ran away from home, married Aamir Khan's step brother, regretted it in just 4 days, then her daughter..

Salman Khan spotted wearing one of the most expensive watches in the world, it costs Rs...

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan flaunted his taste for luxury by wearing a watch worth millions.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Salman Khan spotted wearing one of the most expensive watches in the world, it costs Rs...
A recent video featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan has gone viral, showcasing him wearing one of the most expensive timepieces globally. In the clip, Salman is seen with Jacob Arabo, the founder and creative director of Jacob & Co, who helps him fasten the exquisite Billionaire III watch, a marvel of luxury adorned with numerous diamonds.

The Billionaire III, valued at approximately Rs 85 crore (about $10 million), continues the legacy of the renowned Billionaire series. This high-end timepiece is celebrated for its exceptional fusion of jewellery and watchmaking. The model features 152 emerald-cut diamonds on its case and inner ring, 57 baguette-cut diamonds on the movement bridges, and a bracelet encrusted with 504 white emerald-cut diamonds. In total, the Billionaire III showcases 714 white diamonds, cementing its status as a pinnacle of opulence.

Watch

 

 

Jacob Arabo shared the video on his Instagram account, stating, “I usually don’t allow anyone to try on my Billionaire, but for Salman Khan, I made an exception.”  The post quickly garnered widespread attention, with fans commenting on Khan’s influence. One remarked, “The watch became valuable because Salman wore it,” while another praised, “His livin’ legend from Bollywood,” and a third declared, “Biggest megastar in India.”

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
