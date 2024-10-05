Salman Khan spotted wearing another luxury watch at Dubai event, it costs Rs...

He wore the Richard Mille RM 35-03 Rafael Nadal watch, known for its beautiful design and advanced features.

Bollywood star Salman Khan has once again made headlines for his luxurious lifestyle. Recently, he attended an event in Dubai as the chief guest for the launch of AFM Developments' new project, Bonito Residency.

Dressed in a midnight blue shirt and black trousers, Salman looked stylish as he delivered his speech. However, it was the watch on his wrist that caught everyone’s eye. He wore the Richard Mille RM 35-03 Rafael Nadal watch, known for its beautiful design and advanced features. Made with sapphire crystals, this watch is both stunning and durable.

The price of this luxury watch is astonishing. It retails for around Rs 7.5 crore and can go up to Rs 21 crore in the market. This has left many people talking about it!

This isn’t the first time Salman has been spotted with an expensive watch. He often wears luxury timepieces, but the Richard Mille RM 35-03 is one of the most expensive he has showcased. Salman continues to impress fans not just with his acting but also with his taste for high-end fashion.