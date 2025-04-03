Salman follows an old-school bodybuilding method called the “giant set,” which involves performing multiple variations of exercises like push-ups, inclines, and flys.

Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and an inspiration to many. Even at 60, he continues to maintain a strong and muscular physique, thanks to his disciplined workout routine and a well-balanced diet. His long-time fitness trainer, Rakkesh R Uddiyar, recently revealed the secrets behind Salman’s incredible fitness, highlighting his dedication and strict regimen.

Workout routine

Salman follows an old-school bodybuilding method called the “giant set,” which involves performing multiple variations of exercises like push-ups, inclines, and flys. He works out six days a week, ensuring weight training remains a priority even on busy shoot days. His routine follows a High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) approach, where he moves from one exercise to another without breaks, keeping his body constantly engaged.

One of the most interesting aspects of Salman’s fitness routine is his preference for training without air conditioning or fans. Even during cardio sessions, he prefers walking under the sun rather than using machines in a cool environment. His Galaxy Apartment gym is also kept free of air conditioning to maximise his workout intensity.

Salman Khan's diet

Salman swears by simple, home-cooked meals prepared by his mother, Salma Khan. He strictly follows a five-meal-a-day plan, which includes porridge, eggs, and fruits for breakfast, followed by a lunch of fish or chicken with rice and vegetables. Salads are a staple in his diet to ensure proper nutrition.

When preparing for an action-packed role, Salman reduces his food intake two months in advance to achieve the desired physique. However, he does not believe in extreme dieting and prefers a sustainable approach to healthy eating.

Cheat meals

While he enjoys a cheat meal once a week, Salman ensures his calorie intake never exceeds 2000 calories. His favourite indulgence is biryani, especially during celebrations.

With over 30 years of training experience and an in-depth understanding of his body, Salman Khan proves that consistency and discipline are the ultimate keys to lifelong fitness.

