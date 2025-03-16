On March 15, paparazzi accounts shared videos of Salman Khan leaving the dubbing studio.

Salman Khan was spotted in Mumbai last night after a dubbing session, and his fashion choice left fans and the internet confused. The actor, known for his unique style, wore a print-on-print outfit that sparked mixed reactions online.

On March 15, paparazzi accounts shared videos of Salman Khan leaving the dubbing studio. In the clip, the actor greeted photographers before heading to his Range Rover. He wore a printed Louis Vuitton jacket over a patterned T-shirt, paired with acid-washed denim jeans. His accessories included hoop earrings, a baseball cap, black high-ankle sneakers, rings, a watch, and his signature bracelet.

Take a look

Netizens reaction

While some fans praised his experimental style, others found the look unusual. Social media reactions ranged from calling it a “fashion disaster” to questioning his outfit choice.

On work front

On the work front, Salman Khan recently wrapped up filming for Sikandar, an action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. The film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is set for an Eid release. The actor will also be seen in Kick 2 in the coming months.

