Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away at 63 leaving a profound legacy in Indian fashion through his fusion of traditional motifs and modern designs.

Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal, who transformed India’s fashion industry with his unique designs, passed away at 63 on November 1. Just a few weeks prior, Bal had made a strong comeback at the Lakme Fashion Week, marking his return to the fashion scene after a period of health challenges. He closed the season with a collection that was eagerly anticipated, showing that his creative spirit was still very much alive. His passing left the fashion community and admirers deeply saddened, including Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who publicly expressed his condolences.

Salman Khan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his sadness over Bal’s passing, writing, “Rest in peace Rohit #RohitBal.” The two shared a bond over the years as Bal’s work often drew praise from prominent Bollywood figures.

Rohit Bal, known for his deep connection to India’s rich cultural heritage, became a prominent figure in fashion for his innovative and elegant designs that brought Indian motifs to international recognition. He combined traditional Indian art forms and patterns with modern aesthetics, creating collections that were both timeless and trendsetting. His work not only redefined fashion within India but also garnered attention globally. For many, Bal's designs symbolized the seamless blend of India’s past and present. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) paid tribute to him on Instagram, noting his role as a founding member and acknowledging how his artistry and vision helped elevate Indian fashion on the world stage.

Bal had faced health challenges in recent years, stemming from a heart attack in 2010, and later, recurring bouts of pancreatitis. He had been under medical care for these issues, with his condition reportedly worsening. Recently, he had been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, following a sudden collapse. Despite these struggles, his return to Lakme Fashion Week had reassured his admirers, making the news of his passing all the more shocking.

Rohit Bal’s death sparked a surge of online searches as fans and followers sought to confirm the news. Google Trends reported a spike in searches for “Rohit Bal” from Delhi, his hometown, showing the extent of his influence and legacy. Bal, an alumnus of Delhi Public School Mathura Road and St. Stephen’s College, had left a lasting impact on the city’s culture and fashion scene.

