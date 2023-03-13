Salman Khan net worth: From luxurious apartments to imported cars, expensive things owned by Bollywood actor

After spending three decades in the Hindi entertainment industry, Salman Khan has given many blockbuster films and earned immense wealth as well as immense fan love. Although we and you cannot put a price on the love of the fans, but we can definitely know the figures of money and property earned by Salman.

In today's article, we will try to give you the details of Salman Khan's property. Salman is one of the most prominent and highest-paid film stars in the Indian film industry. He also gained immense popularity as the host of his popular television reality shows like Bigg Boss and Dus Ka Dum. Not only this, he lives a very luxurious life and owns some very expensive things. So let's see it below:

Sea-facing front triplex apartments in Bandra

Every Salman Khan fan is well aware that the superstar lives with his family at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. His house Galaxy Apartments has also become a common tourist attraction in the city for all his fans who come there to catch a glimpse of him. According to the DNA report, this property is worth Rs 100 crore.

Panvel farmhouse

When not staying at Galaxy Apartments, Dabangg Khan often visits Panvel Farmhouse to spend some alone time with his family and friends. His farmhouse is away from the city life and is spread over 150 acres of land. It includes a gym, a grand swimming pool, a designated area for domestic animals, including five horses and stables for them. This farmhouse has lush greenery all around. Reportedly, Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse is worth Rs 80 crores.

Salman Khan's house in Dubai

Like many famous and big Bollywood actors, Salman Khan also owns a luxurious house in Dubai. His home in Dubai is located at The Address Downtown, near Burj Khalifa, one of the city's famous landmarks. Superstars often visit the city of Dubai to spend some time with their group.

Gorai beach farmhouse

Not just in Panvel, Bollywood actor Salman Khan also owns a luxurious 5-BHK bungalow in Gorai, Maharashtra. Located very close to the sea, this bungalow also has a gym, a huge swimming pool, a theater and a huge bike garage. Often Salman Khan comes to this house for holidays with his family.

A personal yacht

Very few people know that Salman Khan has a yacht which costs Rs 3 crore. He had gifted himself the yacht in 2016. Superstars often host private parties and family functions on this yacht. Salman Khan has now updated the ride with a new, sleeker model, reports The Times of India.

Being Human

In the year 2012, Salman Khan created a foundation named Being Human. Right now its value is Rs 235 crore. The brand offers a wide range of clothing along with jewellery and watches. However, the foundation donates the profits from this to education and healthcare initiatives for underprivileged populations in India.

Salman khan films

Actor Salman Khan also runs his own production company named 'Salman Khan Films'. Under his banner, he produced films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3, Radhe and many more.

Salman Khan's car collections

After amassing immense wealth, Salman also has a huge collection of some luxurious cars parked in his garage. He owns a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue worth Rs 2.26 Crore, Toyota Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.80 Crore and many other luxurious cars.