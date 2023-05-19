Salman Khan gets injured after he lifts 5 kg dumbbell, tips to avoid this

Salman Khan suffered shoulder injury while shooting the upcoming actioner Tiger 3. On May 18. Thursday, Salman shared this news with a photograph of him on his social media handles. In the photo, a shirtless Salman was captured standing outdoor, facing back to the camera. On his left shoulder, he has a large Kinesiology Tape, marking an 'x', towards the middle of his back.

Salman shared the photo with a health update, and wrote, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao (Forget all the problems of the world, try lifting a five-kilo dumbbell). Tiger Zakhmi Hai. #Tiger3."

Here's are some tips that may help you avoid shoulder injury while lifting weights

Warm up: Always start your workout with a thorough warm-up routine to increase blood flow to the muscles and prepare your body for the upcoming exercise. Include dynamic stretches and mobility exercises specifically targeting the shoulders.

Use proper form: Incorrect form is a common cause of shoulder injuries. Ensure you are using proper technique and maintaining good posture throughout your lifts. If you're unsure about your form, consider working with a qualified personal trainer or coach who can provide guidance.

Start with lighter weights: If you're new to weightlifting or returning after a break, start with lighter weights to allow your shoulder muscles and joints to adapt gradually. Avoid jumping straight into heavy weights, as this can put excessive stress on your shoulders.

Progress gradually: Progression in weightlifting is essential, but it's important to do so gradually. Increase the weights incrementally over time to give your shoulders a chance to strengthen and adapt to the added load.

Balance your workouts: Include a variety of exercises that target different muscle groups, including the muscles around the shoulders. This helps maintain muscle balance and prevents overloading certain areas, reducing the risk of injuries.