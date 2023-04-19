Salman Khan adds a new lucky charm 'Rolex watch' with gold and diamonds, it costs Rs......

Bollywood handsome hunk Salman Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'. He recently posted a picture on his Instagram handle, through which people noticed his brand new watch which has been added lately to the superstar's collection.

Salman Khan is all about his comfortable and effortless approach to style. All he needs to spread his charm among his fans is his luxury turquoise bracelet. The superstar, however, now owns yet another lucky luxury charm, which he often wears at events and parties. A turquoise watch embedded with gold and diamonds has been spotted on Salman, and the price will shock you.

A new luxury charm has been added to Salman Khan's collection

The famous superstar, Salman Khan has been wearing a new watch. According to reports, the actor wore the luxury watch on his 57th birthday in December 2022. It is Salman's brand new watch, which he wears to almost all his events. However, not many know that it is not an ordinary timepiece, but a luxury watch.

The watch has a turquoise-coloured dial with 18 ct yellow gold and the bezel features diamonds. The Rolex watch costs Rs. 46.8 lakhs.

Salman Khan's lucky bracelet

Over the years, Salman Khan has worn a turquoise bracelet that he considers extremely lucky for him. He never took it off, neither for a photoshoot nor for the film. However, not many know that the bracelet, which is so dear to Salman is a pass-on from his father, Salim Khan. During childhood, he played with his father's bracelet, and when he grew up, Salim Khan gave Salman Khan the same bracelet.