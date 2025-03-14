Ditching heavy bridal couture, Sakshi opted for a graceful yellow saree adorned with intricate embroidery along the blouse’s border and pallu.

Sakshi Dhoni turned heads at the wedding of Rishabh Pant’s sister, Sakshi Pant, with her exquisite Pahadi bride-inspired look. The grand celebration, held in the picturesque hills of Mussoorie, saw several cricketing icons in attendance, including MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. However, it was Sakshi’s elegant and culturally rich ensemble that stole the spotlight.

Ditching heavy bridal couture, Sakshi opted for a graceful yellow saree adorned with intricate embroidery along the blouse’s border and pallu. The fabric, embellished with delicate bootis, exuded a timeless charm. Pleated to perfection, the saree reflected understated sophistication while staying true to its traditional roots.

Adding a regal touch to her attire, Sakshi styled her look with a Pichora, a red-and-yellow dupatta traditionally worn by married women in Uttarakhand. She draped it with structured pleats, securing it with a delicate belt, enhancing the overall elegance of her outfit. The Pichora not only paid homage to Uttarakhand’s heritage but also added a nostalgic charm, reminiscent of her own wedding day.

Her jewellery choices further elevated the ensemble, making it a standout moment at the wedding. She adorned herself with an oversized traditional nath (nose ring), a significant cultural symbol of married women in Uttarakhand. Complementing this statement piece, she paired a gold choker necklace with elegant gold earrings and a layered haar, proving that classic jewellery never goes out of style.

Sakshi’s beauty look was equally refined, featuring warm golden eyeshadow, accentuated lashes, softly flushed cheeks, and a nude lip shade. Her hair, styled in a neat centre parting with a few loose strands framing her face, added to the effortless grace of her overall appearance.

What made her look even more special was her decision to rewear the same gold jewellery from her wedding 15 years ago. This thoughtful choice not only highlighted the timeless appeal of her ornaments but also resonated with the sentiment of cherishing heirloom pieces.

