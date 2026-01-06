Sakat Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time Today: Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and others; check city-wise timings here

Sakat Chauth is observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha each month of the Hindu lunar calendar.

Moon Rise Today: Hindus across India are early waiting for moon rise today as they prepare for Sankashti Chaturthi, also called Sakat Chauth, a sacred day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees fast from sunrise until the moonrise, which marks the moment to break the fast with prayers and offerings.

City-wise timings for moon rise on January 6

Delhi - 08:54 PM Noida - 08:54 PM Ghaziabad - 08:54 PM Mumbai - 09:23 PM Kolkata - 08:15 PM Chennai - 08:59 PM Bengaluru - 09:10 PM Hyderabad - 09:02 PM Jaipur - 09:03 PM Ahmedabad - 09:20 PM Pune - 09:20 PM Chandigarh - 08:54 PM

What is Sakat Chauth?

Sakat Chauth, also called Lambodara Sankashti, or Tilkut Chauth, is observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha each month of the Hindu lunar calendar. This January edition is known as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi because it falls on a Tuesday, a day traditionally considered highly auspicious for Ganesha worship.

Devotees fast all day and perform special puja and prayers to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and provider of wisdom and prosperity. The fast is only broken after moon darshan, the sighting of the moon at the correct time.