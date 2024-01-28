Sakat Chauth 2024: Know date, chaturthi tithi, rituals and more

Sakat Chauth holds profound significance in Hindu culture as a day of immense blessings and prosperity.

Sakat Chauth, also known as Sankashti Chaturthi, is a highly auspicious festival celebrated primarily by women devotees in India. This significant observance falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh. In this article, we will delve into the date, rituals, and significance of Sakat Chauth in 2024.

Sakat Chauth 2024: Date and Timings

Date: January 29, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi begins: 06:10 AM on January 29th, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi ends: 08:54 AM on January 30th, 2024

Sakat Chauth 2024: Significance

Women observe the Sakat Chauth fast to pray for the well-being, longevity, and success of their families, especially their children. The fast is thought to bring protection and prosperity to the entire household.

Couples experiencing difficulties with childbirth also partake in the Sakat Chauth fast, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Devotees believe that the fast can positively impact their situation, leading to a favorable outcome.

Sakat Chauth 2024: Rituals

Sakat Chauth is marked by various rituals and customs followed by devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Let's explore the essential rituals associated with Sakat Chauth:

Early Morning Bath: Devotees begin the day by taking an early morning bath, considering it purifying and spiritually significant.

Sankalpa: After the bath, devotees take the sankalpa, a sacred vow to observe the Sakat Chauth fast throughout the day, made with deep devotion and dedication.

Preparation of Idol: Following the sankalpa, devotees prepare the idol of Lord Ganesha, adorning it with new clothes and placing it on a stool.

Offerings: Devotees express gratitude and devotion by offering flowers, fruits, and sweets to the idol of Lord Ganesha. The Sakat Chauth aarti, a hymn dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is performed during this time.

Prasad: After completing the rituals and offerings, devotees partake in til laddoo as prasad, signifying the completion of the fast and the opportunity to break it.

Sakat Chauth is a festival deeply rooted in tradition, bringing devotees together in prayer, fasting, and celebration of the blessings and prosperity bestowed by Lord Ganesha.