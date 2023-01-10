Sakat Chauth 2023: Moonrise time in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, and other cities

Representational image

Sakat Chauth is one of the main festivals of Ganesha. Sakat Chauth festival is celebrated every year on Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Magha month.

It is also known by names like Sankashti Chaturthi, Sakat Chauth, Tilkut Chauth, Maghi Chauth, Lambodar Sankashti, Tilkut Chaturthi and Sankata Chauth etc. According to the mythology related to the celebration of Sakat Chauth festival, on this day Mother Parvati appeared to Ganesha.

On the day of Sakat Chauth, Lord Ganesha is worshiped with rituals and fasting is observed for the whole day. Then after the moonrise in the night, the fast is celebrated only after offering Arghya to the moon. This is the reason why moon darshan and worship have special importance on Sakat Chauth.

Today, on the day of Sakat Chauth i.e. Tuesday, January 10, the moonrise will be at 08:41. But there may be a slight difference in the time of rising of the moon in different cities. Let us know at what time the moon will rise in your city on Sakat Chauth.

Moonrise time in major cities of the country on Sakat Chauth

New Delhi: Night- 08:41 PM

Noida: Night- 08:41 PM

Agra: Night- 08:40 PM

Lucknow: Night- 08:28 PM

Kanpur: Night- 08:31 PM

Gurgaon: Night- 08:42 PM

Kurukshetra: 08:40 PM

Mumbai: Night- 09:13 PM

Pune: Night- 09:09 PM

Nagpur: Night- 08:44 PM

Chennai: Night- 08:50 PM

Ahmedabad: Night- 09:08 PM

Worship Moon like this on Sakat Chauth

Jaipur: Night- 08:50 PM

Patna: Night- 08:13 PM

Ranchi: Night- 08:15 PM

Varanasi: Night- 08:22 PM

Bareilly: Night- 08:32 PM

Bhopal: Night- 08:48 PM

Chandigarh: Night- 08:39 PM

Bengaluru: Night- 09:01 PM

Jammu: Night- 08:44 PM

Method of offering Arghya to the Moon on Sakat Chauth

On Sakat Chauth, after the moonrise in the night, the first offering of Roli, sandalwood, honey, flowers, milk and water should be offered to the moon. Keep in mind that while offering arghya to the moon, splashes of water should not fall on the feet. Open your fast after offering Arghya.

The fast of Sakat Chauth is considered successful and complete only after offering Arghya to Drama. This brings good luck and the child gets the blessings of longevity. On the other hand, in astrology, the moon has been called the factor of the mind. In such a situation, by offering Arghya to the moon, the negative thoughts coming into the mind go away and the moon defect in the horoscope also goes away.