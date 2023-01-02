Sakat Chauth 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, vidhi and importance

Representational image

Magh month will start on January 7, 2023. Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the month. It is also known as Sakat Chauth, Lambodar Chaturthi, Maghi Chaturthi, Tilkuta Chauth (Til Chaturthi). It is believed that due to the effect of the Sakat Chauth fast, the child gets the boon of longevity and good health. Though all the Chaturthi in a year is important Sakat Chauth, Bahula Chauth and Vakratund Chaturthi have special importance.

Sakat Chauth Vrat 2023: Date

This year there is confusion regarding the date of Sakat Chauth. According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Magh month will start on January 10, 2023, at 12.09 pm and will end the next day on January 11, at 2.31 pm. There is a special method of worshipping the moon on Sankashti Chaturthi, the fast is observed only after worshipping the moon. In such a situation, the fast of Sakat Chauth will be observed on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, only.

Moonrise time- 8.50 pm (January 10, 2023)

Sakat Chauth 2023: Importance

Women observe Sakat Chauth fast for a happy life and long life for their children. Sesame seeds are offered to Lord Ganesha during this fast. According to the scriptures, on the Chaturthi day of the month of Magh, Lord Ganesha showed his sharp intellect by circumambulating his parents. It is believed that by worshipping Ganapati ji and chanting mantras on this day, there is an increase in the child's intelligence, wisdom and strength. Gauri's son Gajanan fulfils every wish of the seeker. The fast of Sakat Chauth is observed without water.

Sakat Chauth Puja: vidhi

The fast of Sakat Chauth is completed only after worshipping the moon at night. Arghya is offered to the moon. In astrology, the Moon is considered to be the factor of the mind. It is believed that on this day, by worshipping the moon and offering Arghya, the child remains healthy and women get the boon of unbroken good fortune.