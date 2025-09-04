Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda's dreamy Mumbai home is a blend of boho charm and rustic elegance, SEE PICS

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda’s Mumbai home beautifully balances minimalism with boho aesthetics. From her earthy pampas grass wall to a cosy guitar corner, every corner reflects her artistic and soulful personality.

Ever since making her debut in Saiyaara, Aneet Padda has been winning over audiences with her performances. But apart from her on-screen charm, what has also caught fans’ attention is her beautifully styled Mumbai residence. Her home exudes a mix of simplicity, bohemian elegance, and inviting warmth.

Here’s a glimpse inside Aneet Padda’s aesthetically pleasing abode.

Living room that breathes calmness

Aneet Padda's living room is designed with an effortless boho-minimalist vibe. The pristine white walls give the space an open, breezy look, while natural textures balance it with warmth. One of the most eye-catching details is the pampas grass installation on the wall, adding earthy elegance to the space.

Fairy lights draped softly across the wall bring in a dreamy ambience, making the room perfect for unwinding. To complement the natural theme, bamboo sticks line the lower edge of the wall, adding a raw, eco-inspired detail.

Warm glow and rustic vibes

Lighting plays a big role in defining the mood of her living space. A chic pendant light dominates the ceiling, while cage-shaped hanging lamps lend a rustic, bohemian character.

By the window, a wooden ladder stand filled with indoor plants elevates the decor. It not only enhances the room aesthetically but also highlights Aneet’s inclination toward sustainable living.

Her music nook with pop of colour

Known for her musical side, Aneet Padda has created a cosy corner in her home for her guitar. Fans often spot this corner in her Instagram updates. A round red jute rug anchors the setup, adding vibrancy against the otherwise subtle palette, while blending seamlessly with the natural wooden accents.

Bathroom full of character

Unlike the calming neutrals of the living area, the bathroom makes a striking statement with its bold and contemporary design. Bright tiles, a sleek glass partition, and a thoughtful wet-and-dry separation make the space both functional and stylish. This is also the backdrop for Aneet Padda's much-loved mirror selfies.

Every corner of Aneet Padda’s home feels intentional, warm, and artistic. With handcrafted accents, cosy corners, and a balance of simplicity and charm, her house is a true reflection of her personality. For anyone looking for home makeover inspiration, her space is the perfect example of how to create a soulful boho-minimalist haven.