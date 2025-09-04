Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons
Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know so far
Russian President Putin invites Ukrainian President to Moscow for 'possibe meeting' amid conflict, says, if 'Zelenskyy is ready, he can come...'
Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda's dreamy Mumbai home is a blend of boho charm and rustic elegance, SEE PICS
Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here
Masaba Gupta sets major fitness goals with her intense workout routine in viral Instagram video
Who is Ashish Kapoor? Television actor arrested in Pune over sexual assault allegations
'Colonial era is now over': Putin slams Europe's plans for sanctions on India, China
This is the second-longest river in Europe, which crosses the most countries in the world, it is...
Ahead of Asia Cup, MLA's son-in-law joins Team India, BCCI gives him BIG opportunity to..., he is...
LIFESTYLE
Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda’s Mumbai home beautifully balances minimalism with boho aesthetics. From her earthy pampas grass wall to a cosy guitar corner, every corner reflects her artistic and soulful personality.
Ever since making her debut in Saiyaara, Aneet Padda has been winning over audiences with her performances. But apart from her on-screen charm, what has also caught fans’ attention is her beautifully styled Mumbai residence. Her home exudes a mix of simplicity, bohemian elegance, and inviting warmth.
Here’s a glimpse inside Aneet Padda’s aesthetically pleasing abode.
Aneet Padda's living room is designed with an effortless boho-minimalist vibe. The pristine white walls give the space an open, breezy look, while natural textures balance it with warmth. One of the most eye-catching details is the pampas grass installation on the wall, adding earthy elegance to the space.
Fairy lights draped softly across the wall bring in a dreamy ambience, making the room perfect for unwinding. To complement the natural theme, bamboo sticks line the lower edge of the wall, adding a raw, eco-inspired detail.
Lighting plays a big role in defining the mood of her living space. A chic pendant light dominates the ceiling, while cage-shaped hanging lamps lend a rustic, bohemian character.
By the window, a wooden ladder stand filled with indoor plants elevates the decor. It not only enhances the room aesthetically but also highlights Aneet’s inclination toward sustainable living.
ALSO READ: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Rajinikanth's Coolie, 5 films arriving on OTT this September
Known for her musical side, Aneet Padda has created a cosy corner in her home for her guitar. Fans often spot this corner in her Instagram updates. A round red jute rug anchors the setup, adding vibrancy against the otherwise subtle palette, while blending seamlessly with the natural wooden accents.
Unlike the calming neutrals of the living area, the bathroom makes a striking statement with its bold and contemporary design. Bright tiles, a sleek glass partition, and a thoughtful wet-and-dry separation make the space both functional and stylish. This is also the backdrop for Aneet Padda's much-loved mirror selfies.
Every corner of Aneet Padda’s home feels intentional, warm, and artistic. With handcrafted accents, cosy corners, and a balance of simplicity and charm, her house is a true reflection of her personality. For anyone looking for home makeover inspiration, her space is the perfect example of how to create a soulful boho-minimalist haven.