Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Saif Kareena Taimur celebrate give family goals, celebrates Christmas, Soha Ali drops viral photos, netizens react: 'Perfect Family Goals'

Soha Ali Khan posted cheerful Christmas photos with the Pataudi family, including Saif, Kareena, Sharmila Tagore, Taimur and Jeh, spreading festive joy among fans.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

Saif Kareena Taimur celebrate give family goals, celebrates Christmas, Soha Ali drops viral photos, netizens react: 'Perfect Family Goals'
Actress Soha Ali Khan gave fans a lovely look into the Pataudi family's Christmas celebrations as the holiday season officially got underway. Soha recently encouraged her followers to celebrate the holidays by posting several joyful family photos on social media.

'And Christmas week has officially begun' is the straightforward but upbeat caption Soha included with the photos. The festive spirit and excitement of the season were aptly conveyed in the message. Soha used emojis to cover the children's faces in some of the pictures. This kind gesture demonstrated her attempt to share the joy of the celebration with fans while still respecting their privacy.

Family comes together for Christmas:

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, their kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan and the matriarch of the family, renowned actress Sharmila Tagore, are shown in the pictures. A cosy and joyous festive atmosphere is created by the family posing together next to a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

In the photos, everyone appeared content and at ease. Sharmila Tagore appeared elegant as usual, while Kareena and Saif were seen grinning as they stood near their kids. Additionally, Soha posted a unique photo of herself and her mother, emphasising their strong relationship.

Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares effective parenting trick to reduce daughter's screen time, build empathy: 'Exploring the World Helps Inaaya Understand Others'

Fans love the festive glimpse:

Fans and friends in the film industry showered the comments section with heart and love emojis as soon as the photos were uploaded. The family was commended by many for keeping their festivities intimate and uncomplicated. People praised the warmth and camaraderie depicted in the pictures, which swiftly went viral.

A glimpse of togetherness and joy:

Everyone is reminded that festivals are about spending time with loved ones by the Pataudi family's Christmas celebration. The spirit of Christmas love, family and joy was masterfully captured in Soha Ali Khan's photographs. For Bollywood fans, the holiday season has really begun on a happy note with these touching moments.

