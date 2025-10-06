Saif Ali Khan's trainer spills secret to actor's timeless strength and agility at 55; reveals his 3-step yoga routine

Saif Ali Khan continues to defy age with his unmatched strength and agility. His trainer, Rupal Sidhpura Faria, reveals the actor’s disciplined yoga routine that keeps him fit, flexible, and focused even at 55.

Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, continues to inspire fans not just with his performances but also with his incredible fitness. At 55, Saif maintains an enviable level of strength and agility, something even younger actors look up to. His secret, according to his trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria, lies in a well-balanced yoga routine focused on flexibility, balance, and mindfulness.

Rupal recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Saif’s workout regime, highlighting three specific yoga poses that form the foundation of his fitness. These poses help him build core strength, maintain mobility, and achieve mind-body harmony.

1. Handstands for balance and core power

Saif begins with handstands, an advanced yoga pose that requires tremendous balance and shoulder strength. This move helps him enhance focus, stability, and upper body endurance, something the actor has perfected over time with consistent practice.

2. Deep backbends using a yoga wheel

Next, he uses a yoga wheel to perform deep backbends, improving spinal flexibility and releasing tension from the back muscles. This pose not only strengthens his posture but also boosts energy and reduces stiffness from long working hours.

3. Forward folds for flexibility

Saif finishes his routine with forward folds, which stretch the hamstrings and lower back. These movements aid blood circulation and enhance flexibility, keeping his body agile and rejuvenated.

Rupal describes Saif as 'disciplined, patient, and focused', qualities that have helped him stay strong through the years. His yoga routine proves that true fitness isn’t about intensity, but consistency, control, and balance; a lesson in graceful aging and mindful living.