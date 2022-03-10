In today's modern world everyone wants to stay fit and in shape. But in this fast moving lifestyle not many people have the time to really workout. So people try to find other ways to achieve their goals. Some try to take some kind of medications while others rely on diet. In our country most of the people tend to follow the western way of dieting and consider having proper Indian food unhealthy.



Well a dietitian named Sai Mahima has changed the picture now. Sai's videos are going viral on the social media platforms like Facebook & Instagram. In those videos Sai can be seen giving some dietary advice and in some videos sharing recipes of making food healthy as well.



The question may arise who is Sai Mahima. Sai is just a girl next door. She belongs to a middle class family based in Faridabad. Since her young age Sai was very fond of cooking and was always experimenting with her cooking skills. She wanted to be a chef and on the other hand her parents wanted her to be a doctor. Sai took the middle road and became a dietitian fulfilling her as well as her parent's dream.



Sai wants to clear the mindsets of people that diet does not mean to starve oneself and diet food can also be tasty. One need not to kill his or her cravings for food in order to get in shape. You can eat all you want but with the right cooking methods and you can achieve your dream body.



And as people also believe to follow the diet plans of the west like no carb diet,keto diet, intermittent fasting and what not to achieve what they want. Sai is here to make a point by showing that Indian food is also healthy and can be as effective as any other diet plan. Sai provides her clients recipes with a twist that doesn't affect their taste and serves the motives as well. Some of her famous recipes are Bread Pakoda, Pasta, Makhana Chaat, Eggless Cake, Murmura Tikki, and many more.



Sai has been serving her clients since 2014. She has worked with 40,000 clients among 49 nations through her comprehensive online diet plans. It is hard to adapt to a new diet quickly as we are used to a certain taste. She provided her clients recipes without altering too much in their eating habits and taste buds. Her twisted Indian recipes started to go viral in no time. Her clients began to see the changes in no time as well as achieved the desired goal. The fact that her dietary plans help to maintain themselves in the long run.



Undoubtedly we can say Sai changed the whole meaning of "diet" into something new and interesting.



(Sponsored Feature)