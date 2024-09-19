Sai Pallavi's sister gets married in Badaga style, know all about the unique wedding customs; see pic

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's company now approves Rs 3014 crore...

Rohit Shetty made Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham because of this Salman Khan film: 'Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra wanted to...'

Legends League Cricket 2024: Full schedule, squads, live streaming - All you need to know

India reacts to report on diversion of Indian defence exports to Ukraine, says, ‘it is…’

Meet man with Rs 196569 crore net worth, who earned over Rs 40000000 in one go, he's called India's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's company now approves Rs 3014 crore...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's company now approves Rs 3014 crore...

Rohit Shetty made Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham because of this Salman Khan film: 'Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra wanted to...'

Rohit Shetty made Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham because of this Salman Khan film: 'Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra wanted to...'

Legends League Cricket 2024: Full schedule, squads, live streaming - All you need to know

Legends League Cricket 2024: Full schedule, squads, live streaming - All you need to know

8 animals that can fly without wings

8 animals that can fly without wings

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

Stree 2 is highest-grossing Hindi film in India, check top 10 list

Stree 2 is highest-grossing Hindi film in India, check top 10 list

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Rohit Shetty made Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham because of this Salman Khan film: 'Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra wanted to...'

Rohit Shetty made Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham because of this Salman Khan film: 'Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra wanted to...'

Amitabh Bachchan apologises for this reason in viral video: 'Galat ho gaya tha...'

Amitabh Bachchan apologises for this reason in viral video: 'Galat ho gaya tha...'

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Sai Pallavi's sister gets married in Badaga style, know all about the unique wedding customs; see pic

Photos from the wedding, which quickly spread on social media, captured the emotional bond between the sisters, the love-filled ceremony, and the cultural traditions that made the day so special.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 09:29 PM IST

Sai Pallavi's sister gets married in Badaga style, know all about the unique wedding customs; see pic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pooja Kannan, the younger sister of actress Sai Pallavi, recently married Vineeth Sivakumar in a traditional Badaga-style wedding. The wedding took place in the peaceful hill station of Ooty and was an intimate and emotional event, highlighting the rich cultural traditions of the Badaga community in the Nilgiris. The ceremony not only celebrated the couple's love but also showed the close bond between Pooja and her sister, Sai Pallavi, whose emotional moments touched many hearts.

The wedding followed the simple yet beautiful traditions of the Badaga community. Pooja looked radiant in a white sari, while Vineeth wore a traditional white veshti, reflecting their culture. The natural beauty of Ooty, along with their outfits, created a calm and memorable setting for the ceremony.

One important part of Badaga weddings is the focus on tradition and community. Several meaningful rituals were performed, including the exchange of garlands, symbolizing the couple's union. Family and friends showered them with love and blessings, adding warmth to the special day. Sai Pallavi stood by her sister's side throughout, sharing in the joy and shedding happy tears, showing their strong connection.

 

 

Photos from the wedding, which quickly spread on social media, captured the emotional bond between the sisters, the love-filled ceremony, and the cultural traditions that made the day so special. Vineeth’s Instagram post with the caption "To infinity and beyond," along with the wedding pictures, was praised by many for capturing the deep love and happiness of the day.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

NASA alert: Stadium-sized asteroid with 40000 kmph speed approaching Earth on...

'Towards reducing pollution..': Delhi govt approves replacement, induction of electric vehicles in 'Gramin Sewa'

'Towards reducing pollution..': Delhi govt approves replacement, induction of electric vehicles in 'Gramin Sewa'

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Hansal Mehta talks The Buckingham Murders box office performance, calls reducing film to a number 'mediocre' | Exclusive

Meet world's youngest billionaire, a college student, with net worth of Rs...

Meet world's youngest billionaire, a college student, with net worth of Rs...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement