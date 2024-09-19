Lifestyle

Sai Pallavi's sister gets married in Badaga style, know all about the unique wedding customs; see pic

Photos from the wedding, which quickly spread on social media, captured the emotional bond between the sisters, the love-filled ceremony, and the cultural traditions that made the day so special.

Pooja Kannan, the younger sister of actress Sai Pallavi, recently married Vineeth Sivakumar in a traditional Badaga-style wedding. The wedding took place in the peaceful hill station of Ooty and was an intimate and emotional event, highlighting the rich cultural traditions of the Badaga community in the Nilgiris. The ceremony not only celebrated the couple's love but also showed the close bond between Pooja and her sister, Sai Pallavi, whose emotional moments touched many hearts. The wedding followed the simple yet beautiful traditions of the Badaga community. Pooja looked radiant in a white sari, while Vineeth wore a traditional white veshti, reflecting their culture. The natural beauty of Ooty, along with their outfits, created a calm and memorable setting for the ceremony. One important part of Badaga weddings is the focus on tradition and community. Several meaningful rituals were performed, including the exchange of garlands, symbolizing the couple's union. Family and friends showered them with love and blessings, adding warmth to the special day. Sai Pallavi stood by her sister's side throughout, sharing in the joy and shedding happy tears, showing their strong connection. View this post on Instagram Photos from the wedding, which quickly spread on social media, captured the emotional bond between the sisters, the love-filled ceremony, and the cultural traditions that made the day so special. Vineeth’s Instagram post with the caption "To infinity and beyond," along with the wedding pictures, was praised by many for capturing the deep love and happiness of the day.

