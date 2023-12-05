Safeguard your precious items with premium electronic lockers on Amazon

Headlines

Amazon has brought the best range of electronic lockers so that you can secure your valuable things. Shop now and unlock the great deals.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Not only does electronic lockers provide top-notch security, but it also offers some fantastic features. It's a reliable and trustworthy solution for keeping your valuables secure at home or in the office and it's a versatile gift option for your loved ones too.

Amazon Basics Digital Safe With Electronic Keypad Locker For Home At Rs 7,254

  • Make sure to check out the product manual before you install it
  • If you have any trouble setting up the fingerprint or pin, try using new batteries
  •  It's made with heavy-duty carbon-steel construction for extra security and it's easy to assemble with the step-by-step instructions included
  •  The exterior measures 13.8 x 13 x 16.5 inches, and the interior space is 13.6 x 10.6 x 16.4 inches. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Lifelong LLHSL12 34Litres Home Safe Electronic Locker At Rs 6,999

  • When setting up your electronic locker, it's important to refer to the manual for installation and first-time setup
  • This locker has a capacity of 1.2 cubic feet, making it great for storing important documents, jewellery, and other valuables
  •  You can easily operate it with the programmable electronic keypad, and there's also a backup key for emergency situations
  •  It has an interior size of 11.6 x 14.8 x 9.4 inches and an exterior size of 11.8 x 15 x 11.8 inches. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Yale Standard X-Large Electronic Safe Locker At Rs 8,499

  • This electronic locker is made of steel and comes in a sleek black colour
  • It has dimensions of 39*35*36 and a total volume of 41 litres
  • The safe is designed to provide total peace of mind with its two anti-saw locking bolts (16mm) and steel body for protection against all attacks
  • It even has a carpeted floor to protect your valuables from scratches and damage. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Godrej Forte Pro 10 Litres Digital Electronic Safe Locker At Rs 8,654

  • This electronic locker is built with heavy-duty, hardened steel construction and stainless steel SS304 grade motorised bolts for enhanced safety
  • You can easily mount it on the floor or wall using the pre-drilled holes and included hardware
  • The safe operates with a 4-6 digit password entered on the numeric keypad with a digital display and if there are 4 consecutive incorrect passcode entries, the safe will automatically freeze to prevent any potential threats
  •  In case of emergencies like drained batteries or forgotten passwords, there's an override key for manual unlocking. 

Buy Now on Amazon

