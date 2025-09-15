Sadhguru’s morning diet is rooted in Ayurveda, from neem leaves to soaked groundnuts, here's his daily routine

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?
LIFESTYLE
Sadhguru starts his day with a simple Ayurvedic-inspired diet focused on cleansing and energy.
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, once opened up about his morning diet, offering a window into what he eats on an empty stomach, a routine that blends traditional wisdom with mindful eating. His choices change depending on how physically active his day will be.
Sadhguru says that if he has a physically active day ahead; walking, playing golf, or moving around a lot, he includes carbs like idli, chapati, or rice. But on lighter days where most of his work is mental, he prefers something gentler: liquid millet porridge or similar light fare.
On an empty stomach, he consumes several things known for their health benefits: small balls made from freshly ground neem leaves, turmeric balls, sprouted fenugreek (methi), and groundnuts soaked for 6-8 hours. Soaking, he emphasises, is very important. These elements are chosen for cellular cleansing, protein content, and anti-inflammatory or antimicrobial benefits.
According to dieticians, Sadhguru’s habits echo principles of Ayurvedic and yogic traditions. Something like neem and turmeric are believed to help in digestion, reduce inflammation, provide antimicrobial protection, and aid in overall metabolic health.
Experts also point out that while extended fasting, having one meal a day, and using natural medicines like neem have benefits, they may not suit everyone. Physically active individuals or younger people risk low protein, energy drops or deficiency if their meals aren’t balanced. Also, overusing neem or turmeric could irritate the gut or interact with medications.
In short, Sadhguru’s morning eating rituals remind us that simple, nature-based foods and mindful eating can support health, as long as we adapt them carefully to our lifestyles.