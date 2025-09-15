Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

Love in Vietnam - When Love Becomes Memory and Memory Becomes Love

Taxpayer alert! ITR Filing last date today; what happens if you miss deadline? Know penalties, fines, legal risks

Sadhguru’s morning diet is rooted in Ayurveda, from neem leaves to soaked groundnuts, here's his daily routine

Salman Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Angad Bedi: 5 actors who tried their hands in cricket before making it big in Bollywood

Korean glass skin routine: 7 natural ways to achieve that healthy, radiant look at home

Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..., know what happened

HAL's AMCA Challenge: Reform or lose relevance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will New Delhi open farm sector?

India-US trade talks begin Tuesday, how can India placate Washington? Will it...

Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', bashes him for this reason; netizens brutally troll her | Viral video

`Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama calls Amaal Malik 'ch****a', netizens troll her

Supreme Court's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

SC's BIG warning to EC over Bihar SIR: 'Can scrap entire exercise if...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Sadhguru’s morning diet is rooted in Ayurveda, from neem leaves to soaked groundnuts, here's his daily routine

Sadhguru starts his day with a simple Ayurvedic-inspired diet focused on cleansing and energy.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 05:08 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sadhguru’s morning diet is rooted in Ayurveda, from neem leaves to soaked groundnuts, here's his daily routine
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, once opened up about his morning diet, offering a window into what he eats on an empty stomach, a routine that blends traditional wisdom with mindful eating. His choices change depending on how physically active his day will be.

What Sadhguru eats first thing

Sadhguru says that if he has a physically active day ahead; walking, playing golf, or moving around a lot, he includes carbs like idli, chapati, or rice. But on lighter days where most of his work is mental, he prefers something gentler: liquid millet porridge or similar light fare.

On an empty stomach, he consumes several things known for their health benefits: small balls made from freshly ground neem leaves, turmeric balls, sprouted fenugreek (methi), and groundnuts soaked for 6-8 hours. Soaking, he emphasises, is very important. These elements are chosen for cellular cleansing, protein content, and anti-inflammatory or antimicrobial benefits.

Tradition, science and wisdom combined

According to dieticians, Sadhguru’s habits echo principles of Ayurvedic and yogic traditions. Something like neem and turmeric are believed to help in digestion, reduce inflammation, provide antimicrobial protection, and aid in overall metabolic health.

Experts also point out that while extended fasting, having one meal a day, and using natural medicines like neem have benefits, they may not suit everyone. Physically active individuals or younger people risk low protein, energy drops or deficiency if their meals aren’t balanced. Also, overusing neem or turmeric could irritate the gut or interact with medications.

In short, Sadhguru’s morning eating rituals remind us that simple, nature-based foods and mindful eating can support health, as long as we adapt them carefully to our lifestyles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kiku Sharda reveals he missed his mother’s last call before her death, lost father just a month later: 'I didn't answer her...'
Kiku Sharda reveals he missed his mother’s last call before her death
US issues BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think it's...'
US' BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think...'
Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one for yourself!
Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one
Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why IND vs PAK match is proving to be least-hyped
Asia Cup 2025: From Pahalgam terror attack to Rohit-Virat’s absence, here’s why
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready before Awez Darbar comes home
Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE